Wayne LaPierre 'a Liability' to the NRA—Seb Gorka
"With him in the chair, the NRA, it's become a dormant organization. He's a liability," the former Trump adviser...www.newsweek.com
"With him in the chair, the NRA, it's become a dormant organization. He's a liability," the former Trump adviser...www.newsweek.com
he's stolen money from the NRA and yet they still want the crook to be in charge I ask why ?
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 11