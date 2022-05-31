ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland vs Ukraine live stream: How to watch World Cup play-off semi-final online and on TV

By Sports Staff
 4 days ago

Scotland will look to move one win away from a place at the World Cup when they face a Ukraine team who are making their competitive return after the country was invaded by Russia in February.

On what is set to be an emotional occasion at Hampden, Ukraine will receive an outpouring of support amid the ongoing conflict in the country but Scotland will need to remain professional as they host the play-off semi-final.

The match was postponed in March in the wake of the Russian invasion and with Wales already through to Sunday’s play-off final match, both Scotland and Ukraine are one win away from joining them.

Scotland have not qualified for a World Cup since 1998 and a place in Group B is up for grabs at the Qatar tournament, with England, the United States and Iran the other three teams in the group.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is Scotland vs Ukraine?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday 1 June and will take place at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOW Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Scotland are without Kieran Tierney and Ryan Jack due to injury, while Nathan Patterson is doubtful after spending several weeks on the side-lines after undergoing minor ankle surgery. Steve Clarke will need to check on the fitness of Andy Robertson and Scott McKenna after they featured in the Champions League final and Championship play-off final respectively over the weekend.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko did not feature in Ukraine’s warm-up match against Borussia Monchengladbach in May but can expect to return to the starting line-up at Hampden.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland: Gordon; Hickey, McTominay, Hanley, McKenna, Robertson; McGinn, Gilmour, McGregor; Christie, Dykes

Ukraine: Bushchan; Zabarnyi, Stepanenko, Matvienko; Karavaev, Malinovskyi, Zinchenko, Mykolenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsyganko

Odds

Scotland: 5/4

Draw: 11/5

Ukraine: 12/5

Prediction

In what is set to be a special atmosphere given Scotland’s World Cup dreams and the emotion surrounding Ukraine, this is tough to call. Scotland are perhaps stronger collectively but Ukraine have the edge individually and possess a special talent in Ruslan Malianovsky. This is set to be a close match but it is there where Ukraine may have the difference. Scotland 1-2 Ukraine

