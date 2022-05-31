ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Scotland vs Ukraine on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup play-off semi-final

By Sports Staff
 4 days ago

Scotland and Ukraine will look to keep their World Cup dreams alive as they meet in a play-off semi-final at Hampden.

The winner of the match will face Wales on Sunday with a place at the Qatar tournament on the line.

In what is set to be an emotional occasion following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which forced the match to be postponed from March, Scotland will need to remain professional as they target a first World Cup appearance since 1998.

Ukraine made their return to the pitch in a friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach but have not played an international fixture since November amid the ongoing conflict in the country.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is Scotland vs Ukraine?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday 1 June and will take place at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOW Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Scotland are without Kieran Tierney and Ryan Jack due to injury, while Nathan Patterson is doubtful after spending several weeks on the side-lines after undergoing minor ankle surgery. Steve Clarke will need to check on the fitness of Andy Robertson and Scott McKenna after they featured in the Champions League final and Championship play-off final respectively over the weekend.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko did not feature in Ukraine’s warm-up match against Borussia Monchengladbach in May but can expect to return to the starting line-up at Hampden.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland: Gordon; Hickey, McTominay, Hanley, McKenna, Robertson; McGinn, Gilmour, McGregor; Christie, Dykes

Ukraine: Bushchan; Zabarnyi, Stepanenko, Matvienko; Karavaev, Malinovskyi, Zinchenko, Mykolenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsyganko

Odds

Scotland: 5/4

Draw: 11/5

Ukraine: 12/5

Prediction

In what is set to be a special atmosphere given Scotland’s World Cup dreams and the emotion surrounding Ukraine, this is tough to call. Scotland are perhaps stronger collectively but Ukraine have the edge individually and possess a special talent in Ruslan Malianovsky. This is set to be a close match but it is there where Ukraine may have the difference. Scotland 1-2 Ukraine

