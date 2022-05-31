ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Seann Walsh reflects on impact of kiss with Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones: ‘Horrific’

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OT5A2_0fvTKNpR00

Seann Walsh has spoken about the aftermath of his kiss with Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones .

The comedian was spotted kissing the professional dancer outside a pub in 2018, while taking part in the popular reality TV show .

At the time, he was in a relationship with actor Rebecca Humphries, while Jones was married to fellow Strictly professional Neil Jones.

During a conversation on the forthcoming show Backstage With Katherine Ryan , Walsh spoke about how he realised his actions in that moment would go on to affect the lives of others.

“What you are thinking about is: ‘What have you done to someone?’” he said, via Mail Online.

“It’s one thing doing that privately and I don’t judge anyone, because everyone’s got their own backstory, lives or whatever.

“It was horrific. It was crazy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1epqHg_0fvTKNpR00

Walsh also shared that he is unable to watch the popular dance series after his experience, saying it “messes my head up”.

He explained: “I have such amazing memories of being on that show and then the repercussions of that kiss, it was crazy... I’m just a comic.”

The comedian has previously spoken about the negative impact the kiss had on his professional ambitions. On a 2021 episode of podcast Take Flight , he said that his life had “changed forever” as a result.

“I was a very dream-like young man – I would dream of doing the Apollo, my sitcom,” he told host Mark Whittle.

“Then it was suddenly the first time I was living without hope.”

Backstage with Katherine Ryan starts on 9 June on Amazon Prime Video.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

