Restaurant Notes: Two Whataburgers planned in St. Augustine
By Karen Brune Mathis
Jacksonville Daily Record
4 days ago
St. Johns County received a pre-application for demolition of a bank building and construction of a 3,000-square-foot Whataburger fast-food restaurant and drive-thru on 1.16 acres at 105 CBL Drive in Cobblestone Village. The site is an outparcel...
St. Johns County issued a demolition permit June 2 for the St. Augustine Outlets center, property that is targeted by owners for redevelopment. Just one store, Loft Outlet, remained open June 3. All Phase Solutions LLC of Delray Beach is the contractor identified for the project at 470 Outlet Mall...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing the many great restaurants in the state of Florida.
St. Augustine, Florida, Boating, Beer, and Walking. St. Augustine‘s laying claim to being the oldest city in the U.S. (1565) is certainly remarkable. More impressive is that never before has a history lesson been this much fun. It makes sense that a town born way before cars would be...
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — There is a lot of sand getting pumped onto beaches in St. Johns County. At least four beaches are in the middle of restoration projects or slated for projects in the future. That’s a lot for a county which has 42 miles of coastline....
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — With housing prices and rent going up, especially in St. Johns County, some business managers say their employees are getting priced-out of the market. One industry especially seeing this happen is the restaurant business. Beachside Diner in St. Augustine Beach encompasses the challenges in the...
Restaurateur and chef Dennis Chan is the 2022 North Florida and the state of Florida Small Business Person of the year. He was honored May 25 at the 30th Annual Small Business Week awards event at the University of North Florida. The Florida Small Business Development Center, in conjunction with...
How to use your library card to get into Florida State Parks. I’m sure you’ve seen the headline by now. You can use your public library card to get into a Florida State Park. But you should know, the headline alone is a bit misleading. You cannot just show up at a park with a library card and expect to get in. Let me explain how you can use your library card to get into Florida State Parks this summer!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s largest food bank is distributing food to Jacksonville residents. Farm Share announced on Thursday they are hosting a food drive with the House of Prayer International Ministries on Saturday, June 4. Farm Share is providing recipients with fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods, while...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Who is in for some sweet freebies on Friday. National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 3, and plenty of shops want to help you celebrate by offering free sweet goodness. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. Here’s where you can score a free doughnut...
ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few gusty tropical downpours will continue to be possible through Saturday evening in Central Florida. Otherwise, under overcast skies, highs will only top out in the lower 80s.
(WSVN) - Areas across South Florida began the weekend with standing water and heavy downpours., as a potential tropical storm resulted in some areas leading to flooding. As of Saturday morning, the streets near Southwest First Avenue and 10th Street in Brickell are getting much better, and city workers are working to clear out some drains.
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — "My dad’s been on the water his whole life," Christina Childress said. Her heart sank when she heard the heart-wrenching news that her father’s boat starting sinking Wednesday morning off the coast of Vilano Beach. Family members say 62-year-old St. Augustine native...
Gov. Ron DeSantis used his veto pen Thursday to reject funding for a series of projects at universities and colleges across the state, as he signed a $109.9 billion budget for the upcoming 2022-2023 fiscal year. The higher-education cuts were part of more than $3.1 billion in overall vetoes from...
Covid cases have increased for the 10th straight week in Florida, to just under 72,000 as of May 27, and have also increased in Flagler County, to 270 this week, up from 219 the week before, according to the Flagler County Health Department. The county’s positivity rate was 21.3 percent. Flagler is averaging 26 new cases per day. But there are glimmers that the surge is leveling off.
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Starting Wednesday, smoking and vaping will be banned at a popular Georgia beach. WJCL News 22 reports Tybee Island passed the smoking ban by a 4-3 vote last month. “We have heard from a lot of people on this issue and have taken all that...
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Potential Tropical Cyclone One is tracking towards Florida and may strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex before landfall this weekend. The first named storm of the season is likely to push into the southwest Atlantic Ocean and remain off the Southeast Coast. With the tropical system nearby,...
There’s a sort of perfection about a small town in the summer. Taking a stroll down Main street, festivals, and the friendly faces we love it all. It’s easy to just book a trip to a popular beach or a trendy city. But some of the best summer memories can be made in small towns. I’ll always remember summer nights with my parents strolling the streets of Blowing Rock, NC. Or summer walks on the beach of South Topsail island with a good friend. While the Myrtle Beach or Disney vacations may seem more exciting, the calm simplicity of small-town summer just hits different. Travel and Leisure recently released a list of the Top 15 Small Towns For Summer and a South Carolina town made the list.
Florida has a lot to offer, that's for sure, and it doesn't come as a surprise that many Americans love to spend their spring and summer holidays here. If you are one of the people that love the Sunshine State, below you'll find a list of 3 amazing and affordable weekend getaways in Florida. Whether you'll want to explore them this summer or you already have, but want to go back, make sure you take notes because you really should not miss these places.
