Energy Industry

Russian gas flows to Europe fall as Russia's gas cuts escalate

By Reuters
 4 days ago
May 31 (Reuters) - Russian gas flows to Europe directly to Germany and via Ukraine fell on Tuesday morning with Moscow escalating its cuts to European supply as it halted delivery to Dutch trader GasTerra. read more

Requests for Russian natural gas flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea fell to 65,146,776 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h), data from the pipeline operator showed.

Physical flows to Germany through the pipeline stood at 67,341,225 kWh/h, down from more than 73,000,000 kWh/h over the previous 24 hours.

Nominations for flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 37.5 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, down from 41.1 mcm on Monday, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.1 mcm on Tuesday, down from 44.6 mcm on Monday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Flows along the Yamal-Europe pipeline remained eastbound from Germany to Poland and rose to 5,627,964 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Tuesday from 4,152,112 kWh/h at midnight, data from operator Gascade showed.

Reporting by Suanna Twidale in London and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

