Remnants of Hurricane Agatha may redevelop south of Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Agatha made landfall on Monday afternoon in Mexico.

The storm has fallen apart, but the rain with it will move into the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean over the next few days.

The remnants of Agatha may try to re-form near Cuba later this week.

There is the potential for it to spin up into a tropical storm.

If the storm does redevelop, it will be named Alex.

Alex is the first name on the Atlantic hurricane list. Agatha was the first name on the Easter Pacific list.

Most models and forecasts predict the rain will move south of Central Florida this weekend.

A few models bring the storm through Central and South Florida.

It’s too early to tell since nothing has formed yet.

Either way, the area is a spot to watch.

