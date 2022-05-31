ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

By Lisa Levin
  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for March is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. The index, which rose 2.4% in February, is expected to increase another 2.2% in March.
  • The FHFA house price index for March will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a monthly increase of 1.9% in March, compared with a record 2.1% surge in the previous month.
  • The Chicago PMI for May is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The index is expected to increase to 57.1 in May from April's reading of 56.4.
  • The Conference Board's consumer confidence index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index has been steady during the previous two reports with analysts expecting a decline to 104.0 for May.
  • The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Dallas index is likely to rise to 2.6 in May following a slowdown to 1.1 in April.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on farm prices for April will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

