Local YMCA hosting water safety program

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- The YMCA kicks off its annual Safety Around Water program Tuesday night.

It’s Tuesday through Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Kids ages 6 to 12 years old and their families can take advantage of the free lessons offered. It’s at the Davis Family YMCA in Boardman.

Topics discussed include danger recognition, backyard pool safety, open water safety as well as survival and basic rescue skills.

If you’re interested, you can register online.

