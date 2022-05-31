ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only One County In New York Didn’t Report The Flu

By Dave Fields
 4 days ago
Usually, the Flu season starts to wind down in May but this year the flu has been constant all month long across New York State. According to the latest data from New York State, only one county in the state didn't report a positive case of the flu last...

Health
