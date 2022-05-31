Only One County In New York Didn’t Report The Flu

A couple of years ago, my wife and I broke away from our usual vacation plan of spending the entire week at camp (which is not a bad thing) and taking a couple of day trips. We took a look at some things to do in New York State, and of course, there's a lot to do and see just in the Southern Tier, Central and Western parts of the state. We noticed there are boat excursions at various points on the Erie Canal. I couldn't even remember when I'd seen any portion of the Erie Canal in person, so this trip and a boat ride would be the perfect way to check out a portion of the canal.

