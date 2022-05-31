ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: summery here at home, rumblings in the tropics

By Gabe Ross
WECT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast is bringing the heat to start off the month of June! Expect daily high temperatures in the upper 80s to middle 90s through Thursday. All the while, odds for a cooling shower or storm will park at 10% or less. As a weak...

www.wect.com

WECT

First Alert Forecast: tropics brew, showers and storms possible locally

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Saturday! This cold front has certainly delivered in terms of widespread showers and storms. In fact, Wilmington set a new record daily maximum rainfall at a wopping 2.92 inches. We did not had any reports of severe weather but storms were lightning rich, produced gusty winds, and generated several rounds of torrential downpours. Despite the cooling showers, highs soared well into the 90s.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: rejoicing for recent rain, tropical system to buzz by

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Decent rain is a big deal in a drought, and Friday’s cold front delivered! Across the Cape Fear Region, tallies ranged from near 0.5 inches to up to around 4.5 inches along the Pender / Onslow county line near Surf City and Holly Ridge. Wilmington Airport officially banked 2.92 inches of rainfall - good enough for a new daily rainfall record for June 3. When coupled with the water from a rogue Thursday thunderstorm, Friday’s rain swelled the Port City’s monthly tally to a very impressive 3.49 inches - more than three times what fell during the entire month of May!
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: rain & storms locally as the first Atlantic storm of the season develops

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday evening. This cold front has certainly delivered in terms of widespread showers and storms. Many locations have already seen 2-3 inches of rain and it continues to fall. We have not had any reports of severe weather but storms have been lightning rich, produced gusty winds, and have generated several rounds of torrential downpours. Earlier most of SE NC saw highs soar well into the 90s but much cooler highs are expected for the weekend.
WILMINGTON, NC
Wilmington, NC
WECT

Crews recovered body of missing boater in Lake Waccamaw

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Crews have recovered the body of a missing boater in Lake Waccamaw. According to NC State Park Officials, a 33-year-old male went missing after he jumped into the water to retrieve a 9-year-old boy floating away on a tube. They say he was not wearing...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
newsfromthestates.com

Living in his car, then a one-star motel, Goldsboro man who survived Hurricane Matthew gets little relief from state

Man’s advocate says NCORR ignored requests for emergency repairs. [Editor’s note: This is among several Policy Watch profiles of homeowners who remain displaced from Hurricane Matthew, which devastated parts of North Carolina in October 2016. These personal stories are part of Policy Watch’s ongoing investigation into the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency, which has mishandled the RebuildNC program. Five and half years after the storm hit, hundreds of households, equivalent to thousands of people, still do not have permanent homes; they are living in motels, travel trailers, with relatives, or even in their damaged houses. For each profile, Policy Watch has given residents the option of using their full names, partial names or no name at all, depending on their comfort level.]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WECT

Sewer repair on Market Street shifts traffic, closes one lane

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA crews have closed a lane in the 2100 block of Market Street. The right eastbound lane between South 21st Street and Borden Avenue is closed, and traffic will shift into the inner eastbound lane. Westbound traffic will reportedly not be impacted. The closure will last...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Snow Productions presents "Matilda the Musical"

CFPUA executive testifies in support of bill to make PFAS polluters pay. House Bill 1095 filed in the State House clarifies how state regulators would set maximum contaminant levels for PFAS, which would be no more than 10 parts per trillion (ppt) for any single PFAS compound or 70 ppt for the sum of all PFAS.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WATCH: Beach visitor sees what appears to be a bonnethead shark

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A family was shocked to find what appears to be a bonnethead shark on Caswell Beach on Oak Island. Wolff Shipp submitted the video of the small shark on Monday, May 30. Though the signature shark fin is commonly associated with danger, Bonnetheads tend to be quite timid according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.
WBTW News13

Atlantic Beach Bikefest brings hundreds to Grand Strand

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of people, some from as far away as California, were among those to visit the Grand Strand for Atlantic Beach Bikefest 2022. Alexander McDuffie of Virginia said he has been coming to Atlantic Beach Bike Fest for 14 years and is happy to be back this year. “I’m in […]
WECT

Pet of the Week: an orange kitten from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An orange kitten visited the WECT studio for today’s Pet of the Week alongside Jodi from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. She is around 5 months old, spayed, neutered, micro-chipped and up to date on her vaccinations. She also claims the title of the youngest cat at the shelter. If you’d like to adopt her, you can reach out to the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter at 910-798-7500. You can also adopt her by visiting the shelter at 180 Division Drive on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary offers boating safety course

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Auxiliary is hosting a one-day boating safety course on June 25 to satisfy all education requirements for operating a boat in North Carolina. North Carolina state law requires anyone born on or after January 1, 1988, to complete an approved boating...
WSOC Charlotte

Five-foot-long alligator spotted and relocated from Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — An alligator was spotted at Myrtle Beach in the Cherry Grove area on Sunday afternoon, according to the North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue. Officials told WPDE that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources was called around 3 p.m. to remove the 5-foot-long alligator. Officials...

