Economy

UPDATE 1-Argentina to defer debt repayments to Paris Club until September 2024

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago

(Add details in second and sixth paragraphs)

BUENOS AIRES, May 31 (Reuters) - Argentina has reached a deal with the Paris Club group of lenders to defer its debt repayments to September 2024, an official gazette confirmed early on Tuesday morning, as part of a renegotiation around its $2 billion debt.

The South American country previously restructured $65 billion of debt with private overseas creditors in 2020 and reached an “Extended Fund Facilities” agreement with the International Monetary Fund(IMF) last March, helping advance talks with the Paris Club.

The new agreement states that Argentina will defer payments to the Paris Club until September 2024 or “until there is a new framework agreement” to replace a joint declaration signed in May 2014, the official bulletin said.

The government has previously said the parties aimed to reach an agreement before June 30, the deadline agreed by Finance Minister Martin Guzman during his last visit to Paris.

Top of the government’s agenda is to lower the interest rate and to incorporate the $430 million already paid across February 2022 and July 2021 to the Paris Club, whose members include the United States, Germany, Brazil and Japan.

Argentina said it would continue to make partial payments to the group of wealthy nations according to the “country’s payment capacity”, in amounts equivalent to other bilateral debt payments with individual nations. The official gazette did not provide details of the payment schedule.

The state news agency Telam first reported the deal late on Monday night and an official source confirmed the agreement to Reuters. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Jorgelina do Rosario; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Richard Pullin and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Reuters

Reuters

