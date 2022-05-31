COVID cases increase in parts of Tampa Bay

Potential Tropical Cyclone One moved across the southern portion of Florida on Saturday. Though it had the potential to develop into a tropical storm, it failed to organize a center. FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says it will likely start to organize in the Atlantic and could form into Tropical Storm Alex. However, it says it will not impact any areas of land. MORE: www.MyFOXHurricane.com.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO