Florida State

COVID cases increase in parts of Tampa Bay

fox13news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData from the CDC show more than half of Florida...

www.fox13news.com

fox13news.com

Heavy rain expected in South Florida as tropical system makes its way over Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - While the heaviest rain is expected to be in South Florida, parts of the Bay Area could see plenty of rain as a tropical system makes its way over the state. In general, residents from Sarasota and Highlands counties to Hillsborough and Polk counties will see most of the rain and some gusty winds from Potential Tropical Cyclone One beginning early Friday evening into Saturday.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Potential Tropical Cyclone One moves across state, soaks South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - Potential Tropical Cyclone One had a high chance of developing into something stronger as it rolled off the coast of Mexico but it did not materialize into a named system by Saturday morning as it bared down on South Florida with flooding rain. FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Evening Tropical Update: June 4, 2022

Potential Tropical Cyclone One moved across the southern portion of Florida on Saturday. Though it had the potential to develop into a tropical storm, it failed to organize a center. FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says it will likely start to organize in the Atlantic and could form into Tropical Storm Alex. However, it says it will not impact any areas of land. MORE: www.MyFOXHurricane.com.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Florida Health
Florida Government
fox13news.com

Two license-free fishing weekends ahead in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - Although this weekend may not offer the best fishing conditions, anglers here in Florida can take advantage of two license-free fishing weekends this month: June 4-5 for saltwater and June 11-12 for freshwater. Both Florida residents and visitors can take part in this license-free weekends as long...
fox13news.com

Fishing opportunity arrives after tropical system passes

Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard’s Marina says it’s a great time to do a little maintenance on the boat this weekend as a tropical system passes over Florida. After, once it calms down, those fish are hungry because they were hunkered down for the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida's 15-week abortion ban challenged with lawsuit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Reproductive health providers sued Florida on Wednesday over a new law banning abortions after 15 weeks, one of numerous legal challenges to such laws passed across the country by Republican leaders in anticipation of a potential U.S. Supreme Court decision that would limit the procedure. The filing...
FLORIDA STATE
