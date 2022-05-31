COVID cases increase in parts of Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - While the heaviest rain is expected to be in South Florida, parts of the Bay Area could see plenty of rain as a tropical system makes its way over the state. In general, residents from Sarasota and Highlands counties to Hillsborough and Polk counties will see most of the rain and some gusty winds from Potential Tropical Cyclone One beginning early Friday evening into Saturday.
TAMPA, Fla. - Potential Tropical Cyclone One had a high chance of developing into something stronger as it rolled off the coast of Mexico but it did not materialize into a named system by Saturday morning as it bared down on South Florida with flooding rain. FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony...
Potential Tropical Cyclone One moved across the southern portion of Florida on Saturday. Though it had the potential to develop into a tropical storm, it failed to organize a center. FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says it will likely start to organize in the Atlantic and could form into Tropical Storm Alex. However, it says it will not impact any areas of land. MORE: www.MyFOXHurricane.com.
Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard’s Marina says it’s a great time to do a little maintenance on the boat this weekend as a tropical system passes over Florida. After, once it calms down, those fish are hungry because they were hunkered down for the storm.
