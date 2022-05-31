Vote for the Herald News High School Softball Player of the Week for May 23-28

FALL RIVER — Greater Fall River softball teams concluded the regular season. Players put forth solid efforts before concentrating on the upcoming state tournament.

Here's your chance to vote for the top players from last week.

Joseph Case's Brooke Perron took second place with 17% of the vote and Somerset Berkley's Makenzie Jacob finished in third place with 8%.

This poll, which ends on Jun. 3, involves softball. Don't wait vote now.

Here are the nominees for the week of May 23-28:

Hailey Berube, Joseph Case

Berube pitched a five-hitter against Somerset Berkley. She wiggled out of a bases loaded and twice with runners on second and third base. Berube finished with six strikeouts.

Abby Sirois, Joseph Case

Sirois had an RBI hit against Somerset Berkley.

Olivia Silva, Joseph Case

Silva led Case with two hits and reached base three times against Somerset Berkley.

Emma Medeiros, Diman

Medeiros got the win in the circle against Old Rochester, allowing just three hits, a walk while striking out five. She also went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBI and two stolen bases.

Patryce Vital, Diman

Vital had a big day with four hits, including three doubles and six RBI against Old Rochester. She also had a pair of hits and three RBI against Southeastern.

Abbey Macedo, Diman

Macedo pounded out three hits, drew a walk and a stolen base against Old Rochester.

Kat Rumsey, Durfee

Rumsey had four hits and scored four times in the win against Brockton.

Sadi Fitzgerald, Durfee

Fitzgerald collected four hits in a win against Brockton.

Emily Curran, Durfee

Curran contributed a bases-loaded, three-run RBI triple against Brockton.

Alexis Ridge, SBR

Ridge had a pair of hits and an RBI against Seekonk.

Laney Martin, SBR

Martin got the win in the circle against Dartmouth. She also had two hits and two RBI at the plate. Maryin also picked up the win against Seekonk and hit a home run.

Braylin Montigny, Westport

Montigny contributed a home run against Southeastern.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.