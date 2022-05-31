Opinion: The Uvalde massacre: We hate when that happens. Will we make it stop?

We hate when that happens.

Remember the old Billy Crystal Saturday Night Live skit: Two working guys exchanging stories of various forms of painful self-abuse (rolling naked on upturned thumbtacks he has arranged on the floor), ending with a version of “I hate when that happens” as if they hadn't inflicted the pain on themselves? That was the joke, the irresponsibility.

President Biden addressing the nation the night of the Uvalde shootings was convincingly pained and outraged when he asked: “Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?” He really hates when that happens. But there is also something disingenuous about his frustration. It's hard to resist dismissing it, after so many similar moments, as “yadda yadda”.

We know, have known for decades, why it keeps happening. Our country continues to suffer mass shootings at a far greater rate than other countries we compare ourselves with because, unlike other countries, we haven't done the obvious thing to make it stop.

Yes, the proximate, immediate cause is a horribly deranged person. What kind of person decides one fine morning to go to a school and shoot children? But there's probably no reason to think that such derangement is more in the DNA of this country than others.

The difference between our gun homicide rates and those of other countries is a deeper cause: access to guns. We have long known the statistics: in countries that have greatly reduced access to guns, deaths by guns are a small fraction of ours. That sounds, and is, as obvious as pointing out that if you stand in the rain you'll get wetter than if you don't.

Tradition:Eastham Elementary School annual walk to the Evergreen Cemetery to decorate graves

This is not obscure logic. The connection between the availability of guns and the use of guns to kill people has been known and widely publicized for decades. And in fact, the great majority of Americans want to apply that logic to the problem and strongly regulate gun possession (background checks, ban on assault weapons, etc.). This gets us to the even deeper reason for Uvalde (or Sandy Hook, or Parkland, or Buffalo, or Las Vegas, or El Paso, etc, etc.) Republican cause the slaughter.

As well known as the relationship of gun numbers to gun deaths is that the Democratic party is the one that, hating when mass shootings happen, proposes gun control that most citizens want. The GOP, not hating it so much apparently, continually votes down the gun control proposals. Or in the case of the former ban on assault weapons, vote to end it.

Livable wage:Senate considers cash, regulations to boost pay for direct care workers

I imagine most of those lawmakers who vote down strict gun controls and those constituents who vote them into office don't actually want the slaughter of young children or the fearfulness of schoolchildren everywhere. But they want the freedom around guns more. It's a question of priorities.

Maybe the thinking of the gun-fetishists goes: Yeah, it feels terrible when you actually think about those kids in their last moments and when you think about their parents. But on the other hand, statistically, the number of kids massacred, even now that it's become such a common occurrence, is tiny compared to the total number of kids.

Brent Harold:What is our relationship to the truth?

That percentage, compared with the loss of the freedom — an American sort of freedom Europeans probably just don't know anything about — the freedom to possess a gun, especially a serious, assault-type gun, maybe to carry it openly or flaunt it at public gatherings to bolster your self-confidence — well we would hate losing that great, free, empowered feeling even more.

When it comes down to it, those Republicans who will once again, post-Uvalde, oppose more gun restrictions — and those citizens who will once again vote them into office — will once again accept the trade-off.

We hate when that happens.

Mosquito forecast for Cape Cod?:Think wet weather and yard vigilance

Deranged, hateful shooter. Easy access to terrible weapons. But the bottom line is that the GOP is the cause of gun slaughter. And, in a democracy, voting them out is the cure. Period.

The majority of Americans — which includes some Republicans — who really do hate when that happens, even more than the loss of American macho gun-toting freedom, must find a way around the loopholes that permit our current de facto minority rule and vote them out. (There was already ample incentive in the outrageous minority ruling of the Roe v. Wade reversal that is appreupcoming.)

Democracy:Cape-wide town level meetings exclude a silent majority, advocates say

Throwing up our hands and lamenting the “lack of political will” in D.C. is too easy, putting us a safe distance from our own agency. It relieves the majority of the responsibility.

If we don't overwhelm the polls this fall, swamping Republican efforts to restrict voting, in a sense — in a sense — even if we hate when that happens, that will amount to a choice to continue to live with it.

Brent Harold, a Cape Cod Times columnist and former English professor, has three young grandchildren in local schools. Email him at kinnacum@gmail.com.