Michael Larreau, age 25 of Arnold, appeared for sentencing in Custer County District Court on Thursday morning. In court on April 21, he had pled no contest and was found guilty of a reduced charge of criminal mischief- causing damage in excess of $1,500 but less than $5,000 after a plea agreement had been reached, dropping the felony charges against him. It was also stated that the state would not seek restitution due to Larreau’s inability to pay.

ARNOLD, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO