Tucker Carlson, the host of Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News, has angered BTS fans with comments he made about the boyband’s White House visit. The K-pop juggernauts had visited the White House on May 31 to meet President Joe Biden and take part in a press briefing. During the event, the boyband addressed the issue of “Asian inclusion and representation” and discussed their roles “as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world”.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO