Yes, you read that right. Ubisoft is upgrading an older Assassin’s Creed game for the modern consoles that we play today. The developer has revealed that a 60 frames per second update for 2017’s Assassin’s Creed Origins is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on June 2nd. That is just a few days away. However, the boost doesn’t appear to include 4K support or other visual embellishments, but this could still help to breathe new life into the game if you haven’t played it in a while.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO