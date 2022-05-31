CHANNEL SIZING

Your youth sports coach may have told you the heart was the biggest muscle in the body. While the sentiment is great and the heart is very important, it’s not true. The muscles in the human body serve very important purposes. Working in conjunction with other structures, they help us do everything from walking around to flexing the fingers you use to scroll over this page. Today, we’re going to focus on identifying the size and function of the largest muscle in the body. You may or may not be surprised to learn that you’re using it right now!

19 HOURS AGO