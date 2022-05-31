ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Senior Ukraine official says EU sanctions on Russia still 'not enough'

By Christina, Thykjaer
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jDGfV_0fvTAA8k00

MADRID, May 31 (Reuters) - The latest European Union sanctions on Russia, which ban most imports of its oil, are "not enough" and the pace of sanctions so far has been too slow, a senior official in the Ukrainian president's office said in a speech in Madrid on Tuesday.

In the bloc's toughest reprisals against Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine three months ago, an EU summit in Brussels on Monday agreed measures that officials said would immediately cut more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia, and 90% by the end of the year. read more

"If you ask me, I would say far too slow, far too late and definitely not enough," Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, said.

Ukraine is also not happy with the pace of weapons deliveries from the West, he said.

"We are definitely not satisfied," Zhovkva said in response to a question after his speech.

"Had we been satisfied, we would have begun the liberation of Mariupol immediately and thrown away Russian forces from Donbas," he said. "We believe in promises."

Reporting by Christina Thykjaer, writing by Nerijus Adomaitis and Conor Humphries; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Fox News

Russia has signaled intent to end 'current phase' of invasion, cut losses with Kherson referendum: expert

Russia has potentially signaled intent to end the invasion of Ukraine and integrate the Kherson region, an intelligence expert told Fox News Digital. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists that "residents of Kherson must decide for themselves" whether they will "appeal" for "integration of the region into the Russian territory," according to TASS.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ukraine#Moscow#Ukrainian#Russian
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin’s ‘secret girlfriend’ is rumoured to be pregnant again, the Russian President isn't thrilled

The Russian President prefers to keep quiet about his private life, but he cannot silence rumours. It is believed that Putin and Alina Kabaeva have been in a relationship since 2008. The Russian President has denied these rumours but he has been seen on various occasions with the ex-gymnast. A Russian news channel has said that Kabaeva is pregnant again.
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (May 31)

As Tuesday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:. The Russian ground offensive continued on the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk. Russian forces have seized half the city "in a frenzied push," the mayor told The Associated Press. Local leadership said Russian troops hit a nitric acid tank at one of the city's chemical facilities. Russia's military suggested the Ukrainian forces were to blame, saying that's who still controlled the area during the explosion.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia says Germany is risking European security by 'remilitarizing'

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday accused Germany of throwing European security into imbalance by "remilitarizing", as Berlin moves to boost its military spending in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In comments published in German newspapers this week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin would soon have the largest...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

464K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy