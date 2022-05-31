ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With a return to Labor government, it's time for an NDIS 'reset'

By Anne Kavanagh, Professor of Disability and Health, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne, Helen Dickinson, Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW Sydney
 4 days ago

Labor’s election win sees a return of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) to the control of the party that first passed legislation for it. Bill Shorten’s appointment as NDIS Minister makes him responsible for the scheme he championed and helped establish.

Many in the disability community feel the NDIS has moved a long way from its initial design and recent proposals have created a rift between the scheme and those it is supposed to serve.

Getting the NDIS back on track will be a big task but we have some sense of what Labor’s plan will be given its campaign commitments.

First priority: rebuild trust

Over the last few years it has become clear that things are not well with the NDIS.

The former government spoke widely about its concerns NDIS costs would blow out over the next decade. While committing to fully funding the scheme in the last budget, a number of changes have been undertaken in recent years aimed at curbing spending.

Last year the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA – the agency that runs the NDIS) created a taskforce to cut growth in funding packages and participant numbers. Around the same time we saw a failed proposal for the introduction of Independent Assessments.

Many participants reported significant cuts to their budgets, forcing them to miss out on essential supports and their family members to give up work.

About one in ten participants dispute planning decisions, resulting in an internal review . Participants going through this process are much less likely to be successful now than in the past. Between January 2021 and March 2021, 70% of these reviews saw changes to plans . Just 12 months later, only 21% were successful.

Participants and supporters report the NDIA justifies its decisions on the basis the requested supports are not “ value for money ” and a lack of evidence. Faced with unsuccessful reviews, participants have increasingly turned to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) with the number of appeals in the first quarter of 2022 some 244% higher than in the same quarter of 2021. By the end of April, NDIA’s legal spend had reached A$41 million for the financial year to date.

The new government has committed to more staff with disability within NDIA. Getty/Edwin Tan

Read more: Labor vows to tackle the NDIS crisis – what's needed is more autonomy for people with disability

Haves and have-nots

The NDIS is an incredibly important source of support for people with disability but in recent years a large gap has opened between those who make it on to the scheme and those who don’t. Of the 4.4 million Australians with disability, only around 12% are eligible for the NDIS.

The original intent was that all levels of government would continue to provide supports for Australians with disability who were not eligible for the NDIS. But we have seen governments withdraw funding from these services such as Partners in Recovery funded by the then Commonwealth government for people with severe mental illness. This has seen some people with disability with no services or incurring significant out-of-pocket expenses to pay for supports such as allied health.

Read more: From glasses to mobility scooters, 'assistive technology' isn't always high-tech. A WHO roadmap could help 2 million Australians get theirs

6 NDIS election promises, now mandated

Labor has outlined six strategies it hopes will return the scheme “ to its original vision ” because being on the NDIS shouldn’t be like “having a second full time job”.

1. Removing the NDIA staff cap While originally designed to have just under 11,000 staff , under the Abbott government the number of staff at the NDIA was restricted to 3,000. While this has been gradually lifted it is still well short of the amount needed, meaning external labour hires are widely used .

2. Fewer lawyers, less waste Labor committed to reducing the use of external lawyers such as those associated with tribunal hearings. They will also seek to cut down on waste through criminal activities and fraud .

3. Better planning Labor will streamline the planning process to ensure plans are more “efficient, fair and investment focused”.

4. Justifying cuts to plans There has been a commitment to stop arbitrary cuts to plans and to introduce an expert review process to sort out disagreements. This should reduce the number of people who are forced to take the government to tribunal.

5. Regional service improvements In regional areas of Australia, there are often insufficient numbers of providers to deliver services to those with plans, leaving some individuals with allocated funds but no ability to use them. Nationally the average proportion of allocated budgets spent sits at about 71%, in East Arnhem this sits at just 38% .

6. Collaboration with people with disability Labor committed to co-designing changes with people with disability. Previously proposed initiatives have been formulated without their input. Labor also promised more people with disability on NDIA’s board. It is likely the new minister will seek to remove the current chief executive officer and to employ more people with disability at senior levels in the agency.

Read more: 'It's shown me how independent I can be' – housing designed for people with disabilities reduces the help needed

What to look for

More money for advocacy and changes to improve disability access housing and support have been promised. Importantly, there is also a commitment to bridge the gulf between people with disability who don’t get on to the NDIS and those who do.

Once the short-term personnel changes are effective and staffing shortfalls (including the lack of staff with disability) are addressed, the sector can reassess. We will see whether these initiatives rebuild trust with the community and move away from the defensive dynamic that has developed.

Helen Dickinson receives funding from Australian Research Council, National Health and Medical Research Council, ACT government and Commonwealth governments, CYDA and WISE.

Anne Kavanagh receives funding from Australian Research Council, National Health and Medical Research Council, and the Victorian, Queensland and Commonwealth governments, and WISE. She is past member of the National Disability Insurance Agency Independent Advisory Council.

TheConversationAU

Albanese wants to 'change the way' we do politics in Australia. Here are 4 ways to do it

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pledged to “change the way” we do politics in Australia by avoiding soundbites and “actually answering questions”. This is part of his plan for “rebuilding respect” for politics itself. Even before the uninspiring, adversarialelection campaign, we knew Australians had little affection for politicians and politics. Levels of distrust in government “soared” in 2021, according to pollster Roy Morgan. But this does not mean Australians are disengaged. The record number of new independent MPs, coupled with the large numbers of volunteers who helped those campaigns, are serious indicators people will get involved if they feel like they can...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Word from The Hill: Albanese's ministry mixes stability and surprise

As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team. In this podcast Michelle and politics + society editor Amanda Dunn canvass Anthony Albanese’s ministry, with its record number of women in cabinet but one woman, Tanya Plibersek, having her portfolio unexpectedly switched. Peter Dutton, on being elevated to Liberal leader, flagged he’d pitch to the suburbs and small business. Meanwhile the Nationals showed that holding all the party’s seats (and winning an extra one) doesn’t guarantee the leader keeps his job. Barnaby Joyce was dispatched, in favour of the rather less flamboyant David Littleproud, to the relief of many Liberals. Meanwhile, Anthony Albanese will be off to Indonesia next week, in his second overseas trip since winning office. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Could Australia's new independent and Green MPs be key to better trans-Tasman relations?

Almost two weeks on from the Australian federal election and the Australian Labor Party looks set to govern alone with 77 seats, despite securing only 32% of the primary vote. The Liberal and National parties were also beset by primary vote losses, while the winners appear to be the multitude of old and new small parties and independents. Between them, these outsiders have scooped up more than 30% of the vote in the House of Representatives. It’s tempting to draw lessons for New Zealand from the Australian result – not least because the Liberal-National Coalition governed through the pandemic. The policies...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

New Nationals leader Littleproud says 'sensible centre' is where elections are won

Former agriculture minister David Littleproud has ousted Barnaby Joyce to become Nationals leader. Perin Davey, a senator since 2019, has been elected his deputy. Littleproud, 45, who was deputy leader, is from Queensland; Davey, 50, is from New South Wales. Bridget McKenzie, from Victoria, remains the party’s senate leader. The Liberals, as expected, elected Queenslander Peter Dutton, 51, and Sussan Ley, 60, from NSW, as leader and deputy, respectively, after the pair stood unopposed. Dutton immediately pitched to the suburbs and small business. He told a news conference: “I want our country to support aspiration and reward hard work,” as well...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: Peter Dutton faces his own 'long march'

A few weeks ago Peter Dutton would have been contemplating, in the event of the Morrison government’s likely defeat, contesting the Liberal leadership against Josh Frydenberg and probably losing. Instead, he’s set to walk unopposed into the job at Monday’s Liberal meeting. A shattered parliamentary party has nowhere else to go. The leadership is a prize Dutton has long coveted. But now it appears a poisoned chalice. The only qualification to that is the inherent uncertainty of politics. Dutton’s dual task is herculean: reshaping his own image and uniting and rebuilding the party. Dutton, 51, was the...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

The ‘Biloela family’ are going home – but what will Labor do with thousands of other asylum seekers in limbo in Australia?

The long-running case of the “Biloela family” has taken a step forward, after the new Labor government confirmed they would be allowed to return home to Queensland. Interim home affairs minister Jim Chalmers said on Friday the Murugappan family (also known as the Nadesalingam family) can finally go home to Biloela on bridging visas. But their final immigration status is still outstanding. It’s yet to be seen if the immigration minister will choose to exercise their discretion to grant them permanent visas. So what are the other main policies we can expect from the newly elected government affecting thousands more asylum...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Our new parliament will have record numbers of women – will this finally make it a safe place to work?

The 2022 federal election was a win for women candidates, and a historic moment in Australia’s journey towards a parliament that truly endorses and promotes gender equality in all its work. At this stage of counting, it looks as though the House of Representatives will have at least 57 women, making 38% of the chamber female. This is our highest proportion of women ever in the lower house. The Senate reached and exceeded 50% in the last parliament, and will maintain this in the new parliament. These new levels will see Australia reverse a 20-year decline in the international ranking...
AUSTRALIA
