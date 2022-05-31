ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy revises up Q1 GDP to +0.1% q/q vs prelim -0.2%, supported by investments

May 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s economy grew 0.1% in the first quarter from the previous three months, national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Tuesday, sharply revising up a preliminary estimate of a 0.2% contration.

On a year-on-year basis, first quarter GDP was revised up to show growth of 6.2%, compared with the 5.8% printout in ISTAT’s flash estimate on April 31.

The breakdown of GDP components showed growth was based on a strong rise in investments, which contributed 0.8 percentage points and offset declines in consumer spending and a negative impact from trade flows.

Growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 was confirmed at 0.7% quarter-on-quarter. The year-on-year rate, originally reported at 6.2%, was revised up to 6.4%.

In the first quarter, consumer spending fell 0.8% quarter-on-quarter, government spending rose 0.2% and investments jumped 3.9% percent.

Imports rose 4.3%, outweighing a 3.5% increase in exports.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government last month revised down its 2022 economic growth forecast to 3.1% from a 4.7% projection made last September.

The current forecast is considered optimistic by most private bodies. Employers’ lobby Confindustria forecasts 2022 growth of just 1.9%, while the International Monetary Fund expects 2.3%.

ISTAT gave the following details on contributions to quarterly growth for the first quarter of this year and the last three months of 2021.

PERCENTAGE POINT CONTRIBUTIONS TO Q/Q GROWTH

Q1 2022 Final domestic demand 0.4 -Final national consumpton -0.4 -Consumer spending -0.5 -Government spending 0.0 -Gross Fixed Investment 0.8 Inventory Changes 0.0 Net Exports -0.3 GDP 0.1

