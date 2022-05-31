OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Cleo Chumbler Jr.

Mr. James “Jim” Cleo Chumbler Jr. went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 20, 2022, he was 89 years old.

He was born in Kevil KY to the late Grace S. Chumbler and James Cleo Chumbler Sr.

He is preceded in death by a son, James Michael “Mike” Chumbler, a sister, Freida Lee Chumbler, and a half-brother, Billy Joe Chumbler, and foster parents Travis and Thelma Gibson.

He was a Christian and an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church and Carl Jones Sunday School Class until his health prevented him from attending.

Jim was a machinist by trade and retired in 2008 from International Tooling and Stamping (ITS) in Mt. Juliet.

He proudly served in the United States Army, serving in Korea from 1953 – 1955.

He is survived by his wife of 68 ½ years, Janice “Jan” Chumbler, a daughter Cyndi J. Mathis of Myrtle Beach SC, a son Stephen “Steve” and wife Christine of Port Richey FL, grandsons Derrick Harper and Shane (Aileen) Chumbler, great-grandson Ryker Chumbler and great-granddaughter Rowynn Chumbler.

Jim and Jan moved to The Pavilion Senior Living in October of 2017 and he went to The Pavilion Long Term Care in December of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to Sherry’s Run and/or The Immanuel Baptist Church Building Fund.

The Memorial Service, conducted by Brother Darrin Reynolds, is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Visitation at the funeral home on Saturday is from 11 a.m. until the service at 2 p.m.

