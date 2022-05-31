OBITUARY: Wilford Abbott (Will) Sellers

Wilford Abbott (Will) Sellers, a loving husband, father, and grandfather of Mt. Juliet, TN died May 28, 2022 at the age of 75.

Will was a dedicated servant and family man with a contagious sense of humor. He loved boating and fishing on Percy Priest Lake and watching the Tennessee Titans. Will always had a smile, a kind word, or a dad joke for whoever needed it.

Will was born in Lewistown, PA, and was the son of the late, Wilford T. Sellers and Pauline Ruth Abbott Sellers. He was a member of the Catholic faith. Will was a graduate of Penn State University and an avid Penn State fan. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, and a member of Tyler Cates American Legion Post #281.

Will was an IT project manager for Bridgestone Firestone, from where he retired after 30 years, winning numerous awards for service and innovation. He served as a City Commissioner and Vice Mayor of the City of Mt. Juliet.

Will’s passion to serve and give back to his community showed greatest as he served as the Principal Officer for the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter as well as on the board of Mt. Juliet Parks and Greenways, and as a volunteer for WEMA. He served for many years as the President of the Willoughby Station Home Owners Association.

He is survived by:

Wife of 50 years – Georgia Sellers

Children – Sean Sellers and Jennie (Joshua) Siemer

Brother – Henry Arthur “Art” (Rosemary) Sellers

Brother-in-law – Michael (Brenda) Hess

Grandchildren – Abigail Siemer and Henry Siemer

Nieces and nephews – Stephanie Sellers, Karen (Heath) Williams, Anthony Hess, and Alan Hess

Many great-nieces and great-nephews

Family and friends will gather to Celebrate the Life of Will on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 3-7 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Mt. Juliet Animal Control Center, Mt. Juliet Friends of the Parks and Greenways, or the Tyler Cates American Legion Post #281.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

