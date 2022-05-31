ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spoke Studios Co-President Joe Weinstock Departs Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse-Backed Label To Launch JV With ‘Masked Singer UK’ Super-Indie Argonon

By Max Goldbart
 4 days ago

Joe Weinstock, Co-President of Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Entertainment label Spoke Studios, has exited to launch a JV with The Masked Singer UK and Netflix’s Hard Cell super-indie Argonon.

Rose Rock Entertainment will focus on delivering “cinematic American factual content” that is entertaining and edgy, building on Weinstock’s male-skewing factual expertise.

The indie will operate out of offices in Hollywood and Oklahoma and is Argonon’s first U.S. JV, coming a few months after CEO James Burstall detailed  a “strategic growth plan through international expansion and creative acquisition,” while shifting the U.S. development team from New York to LA. The Argonon West Coast office opened in 2020 and is overseen by Leopard USA Chief Creative Officer Lindsay Schwartz.

Weinstock joined Montgomery’s Wheelhouse-backed Spoke Studios four years ago and has since been responsible for the likes of Disney+’s Becoming, Discovery’s River of No Return and the History Channel’s Assembly Required from Tim Allen.

He has also overseen and developed seven unannounced series at Spoke Studios for streamers and networks including Netflix and Hulu, Argonon said. Past employers include Leftfield Pictures and Gurney Productions, where he exec-produced global smash Duck Dynasty for A+E.

Weinstock said the shingle will give him “creative license to shine a light on heartland America and offer a window into extraordinary worlds,” adding: “As a creative storyteller, I am incredibly ambitious for Rose Rock; we’re passionate about creating unexpected and entertaining content, offering a platform for unheard voices and discovering never-seen-before characters, all captured through a cinematic documentary lens.”

Burstall called Weinstock a “brilliant creative and incredibly gifted producer with a track record of delivering hit show after hit for networks and streamers across America.”

Argonon’s labels include ITV’s The Masked Singer UK producer Bandicoot Scotland, Hard Cell indie Leopard Pictures and Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard’s Windfall Films. The super-indie turned 10 last year.

Sheryl Sandberg Leaving Meta Platforms, Formerly Facebook, Because of Company Investigation, Burnout – WSJ Report

Click here to read the full article. The Wall St. Journal is reporting that Meta Platforms COO Sheryl Sandberg may have been prompted in part to give up her position because of a company investigation into her activities, including a review of her use of corporate resources to help plan her upcoming wedding. As of May, the review was ongoing, the WSJ said. The investigation is also looking into allegations that Sandberg pressured the U.K.’s Daily Mail to “shelve” an article about Sandberg’s former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard Inc. CEO Bobby Kotick, and a 2014 temporary restraining order against him. “None of this...
‘Ghosts’ Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Boards Tribeca-Bound Comedy ‘Four Samosas’ As EP; Verve Ventures To Handle Sales

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Utkarsh Ambudkar, who stars as Jay on CBS’ breakout comedy Ghosts, has boarded the Tribeca-bound indie Four Samosas as an executive producer, with Verve Ventures coming aboard to handle sales. The comedy from writer-director Ravi Kapoor (Miss India America) centers on a wannabe rapper in L.A.’s Little India, who concocts a backwards plan to disrupt his ex-girlfriend’s wedding by stealing her wedding diamonds. It will be one of just 10 feature films in US Narrative Competition at Tribeca in June—premiering in New York on June 10th, with several other screenings to follow throughout the...
Disney Hires Apple Vet Mark Bozon As Key Overseer Of Metaverse Push

Click here to read the full article. Mark Bozon, who spent 12 years at Apple in creative and gaming executive roles, has been hired by Disney in a senior post to help oversee the company’s push into the metaverse. With the title of VP, Next Generation Storytelling Creative Experiences, Bozon will build a team spanning the entire company to work on “interconnected consumer experiences across immersive new storytelling canvases.” He will collaborate with creative, technology, design, and strategy colleagues. Bozon was hired by Mike White, senior VP of Next Generation Storytelling & Consumer Experiences. Earlier this year, White was appointed to the role...
‘Justified’ Creatives Look Back At The Magic Behind Hit FX Series—ATX

Click here to read the full article. Justified creator Graham Yost led the series’ creatives reunion panel at ATX Festival on Saturday afternoon where fans were treated to secrets from the writer’s room. Joining Yost for the special celebration were executive producer and director Michael Dinner and writer/producers Taylor Elmore, Dave Andron, Chris Provenzano, Benjamin Cavell, Ingrid Escajeda, VJ Boyd, and Wendy Calhoun. The series, following lawman Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant), ran for 6 seasons on FX from 2010 until 2015. Earlier this year, a limited series sequel Justified: City Primeval was announced by the network which is currently three weeks...
State
Oklahoma State
‘Radiolab’ Podcast Producer WNYC Studios Eyes TV & Film Adaptations After Signing With UTA

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: WNYC Studios, the audio company behind series including Radiolab and Dolly Parton’s America, is looking to move into the world of film and TV after signing with UTA. The agency will work with the company to bolster its strategic partnerships and take its IP to market, including for TV and film. WNYC Studios was one of the earliest adopters of podcasting and is also behind series such as On the Media, Death, Sex & Money, The New Yorker Radio Hour, and The United States of Anxiety. Dolly Parton’s America, which is hosted by Jad Abumrad and reported...
Hello Magazine

The Queen gives Prince Harry new medal following his return to the UK

The Queen has awarded Prince Harry a medal on his return to the UK for her Platinum Jubilee. The privately-funded medals are commemorative, in honour of the monarch's incredible 70-year reign, and have been distributed to both working and non-working members of the royal family. The gold medals are attached...
Queen Elizabeth II Appears On Buckingham Palace Balcony For Platinum Jubilee Kick-Off

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: The first main event of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations concluded shortly after 1pm local time in London today. Eyes were on the iconic balcony at Buckingham Palace where the monarch made her first appearance at about 12:30pm on a beautiful day one might call fit for a queen. She has rarely been seen in public of late owing to health problems in the past year. From her vantage point, she inspected the troops with the Duke of Kent as the Trooping the Colour neared its conclusion. At just before 1pm local,...
Jamie Dimon, Head Of Largest US Bank, Predicts “Economic Hurricane” In Next Few Months

Click here to read the full article. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is telling investors to batten down the hatches, as the Ukraine war and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy are potentially creating an economic hurricane. Dimon, speaking at a financial conference sponsored by AllianceBernstein, said, “It’s a hurricane. Right now, it’s kind of sunny, things are doing fine, everyone thinks the Fed can handle this,” according to Bloomberg. However, “That hurricane is right out there, down the road, coming our way,” he added. “We just don’t know if it’s a minor one or Superstorm Sandy or Andrew or something like that....
Person
Tim Allen
Person
Blair Butler
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Barrel-Rolling To $290M, Becoming Tom Cruise’s Top-Grossing Movie At Domestic Box Office – Saturday AM Update

Click here to read the full article. Saturday AM Update: Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick held throughout the week, and it’s holding at a brilliant steady in weekend 2. I’m hearing that its -33% ease is one of the best for a wide release that’s opened to north of $100M, ahead of the -40% posted by Star Wars: The Force Awakens in December 2015, and tied with 2004’s Shrek 2  (-33%). Top Gun 2 is looking at $84.5M, which will put it at $290M EOD Sunday; easily the best Tom Cruise has ever seen at the domestic box office. The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie cashed in a...
Joe Biden Responds To Elon Musk’s “Super Bad Feeling” About The Economy: “Lots Of Luck On His Trip To The Moon”

Click here to read the full article. Joe Biden, touting a better-than-expected jobs report, responded to reports that Elon Musk has a “super bad feeling” about the economic outlook and that he wants to slash jobs at Tesla by 10%. “While Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment, overwhelmingly. I think Ford is increasing the investment in building new electric vehicles. Six thousand employees – union employees, I might add, in the Midwest. The former Chrysler Corporation, they also are making similar investments in electric vehicles. Intel is adding 20,000 new jobs making computer chips. So, you...
‘Tiger King’s’ Doc Antle Is Arrested By The FBI

Click here to read the full article. Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, who was featured on the first season of Netflix’s Tiger King, was arrested this afternoon by the FBI, according to multiple reports. The reasons for his arrest in Horry County, South Carolina were not disclosed. Antle, who was a magician before he founded his first private zoo, now owns and runs Myrtle Beach Safari which features big cats and other endangered species. In 2020, Antle was charged in Virginia with two felony counts related to wildlife trafficking. He has also been the subject of allegations about inappropriate relationships with minors. He was...
‘Twisted Metal’: Richard Cabral Sets First Post-‘Mayans M.C.’ Role With Peacock Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominee Richard Cabral (Mayans M.C., American Crime) has joined the cast of Peacock’s Twisted Metal. Cabral will star as Quiet’s (Stephanie Beatriz) overprotective brother Loud in the live-action video game adaptation. From Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith and based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Twisted Metal is a half-hour action-comedy about a motor-mouthed outsider (Anthony Mackie) offered a chance at a better life — but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief (Beatriz), he’ll face savage...
New CNN Boss Chris Licht Wants To Cut Back On Use Of “Breaking News” Chyron, Announces Creation Of “Guns In America” Beat

Click here to read the full article. Chris Licht, who took over leadership of CNN Worldwide last month, wants to rein in the use of the “breaking news” banner. In a memo to employees on Thursday, Licht wrote that the network has added a “breaking news” guideline to its stylebook, addressing complaints that the banner is overused. “It has become such a fixture on every channel and network that its impact has become lost on the audience,” Licht said, according to the memo obtained by Deadline (read it below). Licht added, “We are truth-tellers, focused on informing, not alarming our viewers. You’ve already...
Amber Heard Wants To Appeal Jury Decision In Favor Of Johnny Depp, Her Attorney Tells ‘Today’: “She Has Some Excellent Grounds For It”

Click here to read the full article. Amber Heard’s attorney, appearing on NBC’s Today, said that her client “absolutely” wants to appeal a Virginia jury’s decision in favor of Johnny Depp, finding that the actress is liable for defamation in her Washington Post op ed claiming domestic abuse. “She has some excellent grounds for it,” Elaine Bredehoft told Savannah Guthrie. In the interview, Bredehoft blamed a number of factors for Heard’s loss, citing evidentiary decisions as well as the influence of social media. “She was demonized here,” Bredehoft said. “A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been...
‘Night Court’: Dimiter Marinov Joins NBC Comedy Sequel As Recurring

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Dimiter Marinov (Green Book) has joined the cast of Night Court, NBC’s follow-up to the classic legal sitcom, in a key recurring role. The sequel series comes from Outmatched and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-EP Dan Rubin and The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch, who also stars. Based on the original series created by Reinhold Weege, the multi-camera Night Court centers on unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone (Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and...
Peter Bart: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Revived Box Office, But Faceless Villains & Formulaic Plot Pale Compared To Great War Films Like ‘The Best Years Of Our Lives’

Click here to read the full article. Having paid my $8.50 to see Top Gun: Maverick last weekend, my local cineplex inadvertently improved my appreciation of the film. For three minutes the sound clicked off and, minus dialogue, I was instantly caught up in the soaring jets, hyper-caffeinated cast and the durable charisma of its star. Then sound returned, the story unfolded and reality set in: This is not really a plot but a superbly crafted business plan, half video game and half military recruitment film. It’s the perfect structure for a Tom Cruise genre-bashing blockbuster. Historians may ultimately cite the...
First Look At Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge Ride, The Signature Super Nintendo World Attraction At Universal Studios Hollywood

Click here to read the full article. 3-2-1 GO! Universal Studios Hollywood today offered the first look at Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, which will be the signature ride for its forthcoming all-new immersive land: Super Nintendo World. Like its counterpart in Japan, Universal’s first stateside Super Nintendo World will feature Bowser’s Castle, the dungeon of which will house the Mario Kart ride. The premise is simple, according to the press materials, but designed to be equally challenging to guests of all ages, regardless of gaming experience: “As part of Team Mario, guests will steer through courses underwater and in the clouds to...
Tomi Lahren To Host OutKick Media Show, Provide Fox News Audio Commentary

Click here to read the full article. Fox Corp. is boosting the presence of Tomi Lahren, with a new show at OutKick Media and as the voice of Fox News Commentary on Fox News Audio. Lahren will host the evening streaming show Tomi Lahren is Fearless for OutKick, the sports news and culture digital platform founded by Clay Travis. Her show will be based at OutKick’s Nashville studios and launch on June 20. The show will air every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET and will be available on demand. On Fox News Audio, Lahren will be featured in a...
Kevin Hart To EP Comedy Series Inspired By His Time As Sneaker Salesman In Works At Peacock From Dan Levy

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Before Kevin Hart was a top comedian, a global movie star and a media mogul, he was a lost 20-year-old in Philly working at a sneaker shop in a 90s mall. That early chapter in Hart’s life is the inspiration for True To Size, a half-hour single camera comedy, which, in a competitive situation, has landed at Peacock for development. The project hails from stand-up comedian and writer Dan Levy (The Goldbergs), Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Productions, Doug Robinson and Sony Pictures Television, where Robinson and his DRP Productions are based. Hart has spoken openly...
‘The Real’ Wraps Up Eight Seasons In Daytime; “There Was Never A Show That Looked Like Us”

Click here to read the full article. Another Telepictures talk show wrapped up a successful run in daytime today. The women of The Real — Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Garcelle Beauvais — said goodbye after eight seasons and 1,360 episodes in syndication. Eight days after Ellen DeGeneres bid farewell to her daytime audience of 19 seasons, the women of The Real let the tears flow as they looked back at some of their more memorable moments  — like when Love got a surprise visit from Idris Elba, Houghton’s wedding in Paris, the show’s interview with Michelle Obama,...
