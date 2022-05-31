Nick Jonas says ‘everything is much more intense’ since becoming a dad

Nick Jonas opened up about his newfound perspective on fatherhood after welcoming daughter Malti with wife Priyanka Chopra back in January.

The pair’s journey into parenthood was no easy feat after their baby girl spent over 100 days in the NICU after arriving via surrogate.

Speaking to Variety on Wednesday, the “Sucker For You” hitmaker briefly touched on the recent discussed the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, saying things are “more intense” now that he’s a father.

“The weight of everything is much more intense,” he told the outlet. “I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys.”

“I’m so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent,” he added.

After news of the horrific massacre came to light, Jonas took to Twitter where he shared a link to a group called Moms Demand Action that works to end gun violence.

“Kids shouldn’t have to worry about gun violence. They especially shouldn’t have to worry about gun violence at school. Absolutely heartbreaking,” he tweeted last week.

“As a father, as an uncle, I can’t not think about the kids and all the lives that were lost,” he told Variety . “I’m hoping for change to happen and we’ll see the end of this.”

Jonas has remained tight-lipped about his and Chopra’s newborn. The couple even kept their surrogacy news under wraps until after Malti was born.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the duo wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

While celebrating Mother’s Day earlier this month, the couple told their followers that Malti was home from the NICU .

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” the “Jonas” alum and his wife wrote via Instagram.

“Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass,” they concluded. “Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”