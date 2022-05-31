ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Nick Jonas says ‘everything is much more intense’ since becoming a dad

By Nika Shakhnazarova
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R3NHo_0fvT80MG00

Nick Jonas opened up about his newfound perspective on fatherhood after welcoming daughter Malti with wife Priyanka Chopra back in January.

The pair’s journey into parenthood was no easy feat after their baby girl spent over 100 days in the NICU after arriving via surrogate.

Speaking to Variety on Wednesday, the “Sucker For You” hitmaker briefly touched on the recent discussed the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, saying things are “more intense” now that he’s a father.

“The weight of everything is much more intense,” he told the outlet. “I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys.”

“I’m so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent,” he added.

After news of the horrific massacre came to light, Jonas took to Twitter where he shared a link to a group called Moms Demand Action that works to end gun violence.

“Kids shouldn’t have to worry about gun violence. They especially shouldn’t have to worry about gun violence at school. Absolutely heartbreaking,” he tweeted last week.

Kids shouldn’t have to worry about gun violence. They especially shouldn’t have to worry about gun violence at school. Absolutely heartbreaking.

— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) May 25, 2022

“As a father, as an uncle, I can’t not think about the kids and all the lives that were lost,” he told Variety . “I’m hoping for change to happen and we’ll see the end of this.”

Jonas has remained tight-lipped about his and Chopra’s newborn. The couple even kept their surrogacy news under wraps until after Malti was born.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the duo wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTsFy9v3QF

While celebrating Mother’s Day earlier this month, the couple told their followers that Malti was home from the NICU .

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” the “Jonas” alum and his wife wrote via Instagram.

“Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass,” they concluded. “Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

See Prince Harry Honor Daughter Lili With "Girl Dad" Shirt

Watch: Prince Harry Rocks "Girl Dad" T-Shirt for Daughter Lilibet. Prince Harry is keeping daughter Lili Diana close to his chest—literally. The Duke of Sussex gave a sweet nod to the 11-month-old—who he shares with wife Meghan Markle—while appearing in a promotional video for his not-for-profit sustainable travel organization Travalyst. Also starring Rhys Darby, Dave Fane and Rena Owen, the four-minute clip showed Harry, 37, taking a jog in the woods while wearing a "Girl Dad" shirt.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Uvalde, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Entertainment
Uvalde, TX
Entertainment
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Footwear News

North West Wears High Heels and Denim for ‘Best Date Ever’ With Kim Kardashian

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian’s sleek style always makes a statement – and now, it appears daughter North West is picking up a fashion lesson from her mom. While on a mother-daughter date at a restaurant with Kardashian — as seen on Instagram — North slipped on a pair of black heels, which looked to be about two inches. They appeared to be a vintage set of mules, featuring black patent leather uppers, rounded soles and thin crossed toe straps accented with delicate buckles. North paired the strappy footwear with black jeans and a black short-sleeved top, accessorizing...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Nick Jonas
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
epicstream.com

Renee Zellweger Heartbreak: Bradley Cooper's Ex 'Caught In The Middle' Of Ant Anstead And Christina Hall's 'Nasty' Custody Battle? Actress Shocked Everyone When She Did This

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead may have found their perfect match with each other as their romance heats up. The Oscar winner and former Wheeler Dealers host, as a matter of fact, just celebrated their first anniversary together, with reports saying that all is going well with their relationship. Ant...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Gun Violence#Nicu#Robb Elementary School#Moms Demand Action
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Enjoys Daddy-Daughter Lunch With North After Kourtney’s Wedding: Photos

Kanye West, 44, stepped out with his daughter North West, 8, for a lunch date on Wednesday, May 25. The father-daughter duo were pictured leaving celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California, after enjoying a low-key meal together. Ye wore black sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt with the hoodie over his head, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. Kanye’s outfit choice seemed to be his way of trying to go unnoticed in public, but that didn’t work out for the famous rapper.
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Backside As She Gets Into The Car On Date Night

Ben Affleck was such a gentleman on his latest date night with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner, 49, was seen holding J.Lo’s backside as she stepped into a car following their romantic dinner at Italian restaurant Nerano in Beverly Hills on May 24. Jennifer, 52, looked gorgeous in a tan sweater dress with a suede belt and a matching pair of high heels. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker styled her hair in a neat bun, while she donned a pair of small chic earrings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
KHQ Right Now

Miranda Lambert wasn't 'prepared' for divorce scrutiny

Miranda Lambert wasn't "prepared" for the scrutiny she faced after splitting from Blake Shelton. The 38-year-old singer divorced the Voice judge in 2015 after four years of marriage and she admitted the speculation surrounding the failure of their relationship was "not nice" but she tried not to pay too much attention because she knew she could tell her side of the story in her work.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

112K+
Followers
13K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy