Chadwick murder: Jail mate claims Jacques told him he 'killed someone,' as trial nears end

By John Penney, The Bulletin
 4 days ago
NEW LONDON — During the eighth day of testimony in a Norwich murder retrial, the state brought forward what was expected to be its last set of witnesses, including a jail informant who said defendant Jean Jacques confessed over a game of chess to killing 25-year-old Casey Chadwick.

Inside New London Superior Court on Thursday, prosecutors Christa Baker and Marissa Goldberg called several witnesses to the stand, including an inmate who described himself as a state Department of Correction “source of information” who was incarcerated in the Corrigan Correctional Institute with Jacques in 2020.

The inmate, who has since been moved into protective custody at a different facility, testified he became friendly with Jacques after the pair spent time in a recreation yard. During a chess game, Jacques allegedly told his jail mate, who The Bulletin is not identifying, he “killed someone.”

When questioned by Baker, the informant clarified Jacques was referring to Chadwick, whose brutalized, lifeless body was discovered in a living room closet of her Spaulding Street apartment on June 15, 2015.

The informant said Jacques did not provide details of how Chadwick was killed or why.

Norwich detective:Jean Jacques had crack to sell after Casey Chadwick's murder

The informant’s testimony drew the ire of Jacques’ attorney, Sebastian DeSantis, who referred to the witness repeatedly as a “professional snitch.” DeSantis argued the informant previously said the conversation with Jacques took place in 2019 during a stretch of time when Jacques was not at Corrigan.

Hours before the day’s proceedings began, the informant notified prosecutors he had been “confused” about the year the rec yard conversation took place, partially blaming the error on his difficulty in assessing time in the unchanging environment of a jail.

DeSantis said the timing of the informant’s clarification was alarmingly suspicious and asked Judge Shari Murphy to hold prosecutors accountable for failing to let him know about the retraction sooner.

“I wrapped my whole cross-examination (around the 2019 date),” DeSantis argued.

Murphy, in allowing the testimony, noted the informant previously admitted under oath he wasn’t sure what year the conversation with Jacques took place, but provided other verifiable details, including Jacques’s cell location.

Casey Chadwick:Who was Casey Chadwick? Murdered Norwich woman's boyfriend speaks in Jean Jacques retrial

During his cross-examination, DeSantis accused the informant – previously convicted of larceny and burglary charges - of reaching out to prosecutors with the information in the hopes of getting a portion of his remaining 4 1/2-year prison sentence reduced.

Why Jean Jacques standing trail again

Earlier in the week, the statement of a different jail mate of Jacques was introduced. Tywan Jenkins told police Jacques confessed to him while in Corrigan that he “snapped” and stabbed Chadwick in the head several times before burying the knife and leaving with her phone and drugs.

The state is expected to rest its case on Tuesday with DeSantis set to call his own witnesses to the stand. There has been no word on if Jacques will testify in his own defense.

Jean Jacques:Norwich murder suspect 'adamant' police video was faked. He was talked out of testifying.

Since the trial began earlier this month, several state’s witnesses have testified, including law enforcement personnel, friends of Chadwick and acquaintances of Jacques – many who took the stand during a 2016 murder trial that ended with Jacques’s conviction in Chadwick’s death and a 60-year-sentence.

That conviction was overturned by the state Supreme Court after justices ruled Norwich police conducted an illegal search of Jacques’ Crossways Street apartment where Chadwick’s cell phone and quantity of cocaine was found.

The high court ruling meant prosecutors could not mention the findings of the illegal search to the jury, though a Norwich police narcotics detective testified Jacques – who less than a week before supposedly did not have any drugs to sell - was arrested with cocaine the same day Chadwick’s body was found.

Medical examiner:How did Casey Chadwick die? Medical examiner testifies in Norwich woman's murder retrial

Prosecutors allege Jacques stabbed Chadwick to death and stole marijuana and crack cocaine stashed inside her apartment by her boyfriend. A medical examiner testified Chadwick was stabbed more than a dozen times.

Jacques has not wavered in his insistence that he did not kill Chadwick and has accused police of setting him up for the crime.

The jury is expected to begin its deliberations by Friday.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965.

