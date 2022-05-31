ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for May 31

North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago

nptelegraph.com

North Platte Telegraph

Steele: Something new from something old

I think I have mentioned this quilted rocking horse in the past but I saw it hanging on my old wooden tall butter churn in front of my vintage corner cabinet and I thought it might be fun to take a closer look at this cutie. I purchased it at...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Construction crews begin excavation for Freddy’s, new Nebraskaland Tire buildings at District 177

Construction activity is picking up at North Platte’s District 177 as the former Platte River Mall’s $75 million transformation marked its first anniversary Wednesday. New Generation Construction workers continued installing outer walls on the top floor of the shopping center’s new four-story apartment-commercial building Friday. Listen now...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

More than $400k raised on North Platte Giving Day

Sixty-eight nonprofits received donations and matching funds in the 2022 North Platte Giving Day that raised $423,138 overall. The North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Trust led the way receiving $68,716 from 86 donors on the May 4 event, according to statistics on northplattegiving.org. It was the seventh annual Giving Day...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Plainsmen top Western Nebraska Pioneers

Will Humphrey pitched four solid innings, and Reese Lipoma and Bryce Zimmerer scored three runs each as the North Platte Plainsmen completed a comeback 11-9 win over the Western Nebraska Pioneers with four runs in the eighth. “We battled, competed,” North Platte coach JM Kelly said. “The guys did a...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte, NE
Obituaries
Nebraska State
Nebraska Obituaries
City
North Platte, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Tribute to James Taylor among North Platte Concert Association offerings

Tributes to James Taylor, Simon & Garfunkel and Chicago, and an a cappella group comprise the North Platte Concert Association lineup this season. The four concerts are scheduled between September and May at the Fox Theater. Season passes are $55 per adult and $125 for families through June 30, according...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Hot housing market hikes Lincoln County valuations

Lincoln County’s 2022 taxable value will be at least 3% higher this year, with scheduled commercial assessment updates and the county’s hot housing market labeled as the main culprits. The latter forced home valuations 7% higher north of North Platte’s Union Pacific tracks and 4% higher south of...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Despite May rains, west central Nebraska remains in drought

Though May at last brought frequent rainfall to west central Nebraska, it wasn’t enough to lift the region out of drought. May’s 2.98 inches of rain in North Platte exceeded the city’s combined 2.7 inches for 2022’s first four months, according to figures recorded by Lee Bird Field’s National Weather Service office.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Airport Authority board to take up Essential Air Service provider at Tuesday meeting

Debate over replacing SkyWest Airlines as North Platte’s federally subsidized passenger airline will resume at a special North Platte Airport Authority board meeting Tuesday. The five-member board May 23 delayed choosing a preferred Essential Air Service provider in order to seek more information from the three commuter airlines that...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Teacher of the Year award winners named

The North Platte Public Schools Foundation announced the 2022 Teacher of the Year award winners Thursday. The district employees received their awards May 20 during the foundation’s year-end teacher gathering. The foundation provided the following information about the winners:. » Administrator of the Year is McDonald Elementary Principal Kim...
NORTH PLATTE, NE

