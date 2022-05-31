ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Side of Paradise: Book I, Chapter I - Amory, Son of Beatrice

Amory Blaine inherited from his mother every trait, except the stray inexpressible few, that made him worthwhile. His father, an ineffectual, inarticulate man with a taste for Byron and a habit of drowsing over the Encyclopedia Britannica, grew wealthy at thirty through the death of two elder brothers, successful Chicago brokers,...

The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 2 - Father and Son

We will leave Danglars struggling with the demon of hatred, and endeavoring to insinuate in the ear of the shipowner some evil suspicions against his comrade, and follow Dantès, who, after having traversed La Canebière, took the Rue de Noailles, and entering a small house, on the left of the Allées de Meilhan, rapidly ascended four flights of a dark staircase, holding the baluster with one hand, while with the other he repressed the beatings of his heart, and paused before a half-open door, from which he could see the whole of a small room. This room was occupied by Dantès’ father. The news of the arrival of the Pharaon had not yet reached the old man, who, mounted on a chair, was amusing himself by training with trembling hand the nasturtiums and sprays of clematis that clambered over the trellis at his window. Suddenly, he felt an arm thrown around his body, and a well-known voice behind him exclaimed, “Father—dear father!” The old man uttered a cry, and turned round; then, seeing his son, he fell into his arms, pale and trembling. “What ails you, my dearest father? Are you ill?” inquired the young man, much alarmed. “No, no, my dear Edmond—my boy—my son!—no; but I did not expect you; and joy, the surprise of seeing you so suddenly—Ah, I feel as if I were going to die.” “Come, come, cheer up, my dear father! ’Tis I—really I! They say joy never hurts, and so I came to you without any warning. Come now, do smile, instead of looking at me so solemnly. Here I am back again, and we are going to be happy.” “Yes, yes, my boy, so we will—so we will,” replied the old man; “but how shall we be happy? Shall you never leave me again? Come, tell me all the good fortune that has befallen you.” “God forgive me,” said the young man, “for rejoicing at happiness derived from the misery of others, but, Heaven knows, I did not seek this good fortune; it has happened, and I really cannot pretend to lament it. The good Captain Leclere is dead, father, and it is probable that, with the aid of M. Morrel, I shall have his place. Do you understand, father? Only imagine me a captain at twenty, with a hundred louis pay, and a share in the profits! Is this not more than a poor sailor like me could have hoped for?” “Yes, my dear boy,” replied the old man, “it is very fortunate.” “Well, then, with the first money I touch, I mean you to have a small house, with a garden in which to plant clematis, nasturtiums, and honeysuckle. But what ails you, father? Are you not well?”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

Moby-Dick; or The Whale: Chapter 15 - Chowder

It was quite late in the evening when the little Moss came snugly to anchor, and Queequeg and I went ashore; so we could attend to no business that day, at least none but a supper and a bed. The landlord of the Spouter-Inn had recommended us to his cousin Hosea Hussey of the Try Pots, whom he asserted to be the proprietor of one of the best kept hotels in all Nantucket, and moreover he had assured us that Cousin Hosea, as he called him, was famous for his chowders. In short, he plainly hinted that we could not possibly do better than try pot-luck at the Try Pots. But the directions he had given us about keeping a yellow warehouse on our starboard hand till we opened a white church to the larboard, and then keeping that on the larboard hand till we made a corner three points to the starboard, and that done, then ask the first man we met where the place was: these crooked directions of his very much puzzled us at first, especially as, at the outset, Queequeg insisted that the yellow warehouse—our first point of departure—must be left on the larboard hand, whereas I had understood Peter Coffin to say it was on the starboard. However, by dint of beating about a little in the dark, and now and then knocking up a peaceable inhabitant to inquire the way, we at last came to something which there was no mistaking. Two enormous wooden pots painted black, and suspended by asses’ ears, swung from the cross-trees of an old top-mast, planted in front of an old doorway. The horns of the cross-trees were sawed off on the other side, so that this old top-mast looked not a little like a gallows. Perhaps I was over sensitive to such impressions at the time, but I could not help staring at this gallows with a vague misgiving. A sort of crick was in my neck as I gazed up to the two remaining horns; yes, two of them, one for Queequeg, and one for me. It’s ominous, thinks I. A Coffin my Innkeeper upon landing in my first whaling port; tombstones staring at me in the whalemen’s chapel; and here a gallows! and a pair of prodigious black pots too! Are these last throwing out oblique hints touching Tophet? I was called from these reflections by the sight of a freckled woman with yellow hair and a yellow gown, standing in the porch of the inn, under a dull red lamp swinging there, that looked much like an injured eye, and carrying on a brisk scolding with a man in a purple woollen shirt. “Get along with ye,” said she to the man, “or I’ll be combing ye!” “Come on, Queequeg,” said I, “all right. There’s Mrs. Hussey.” And so it turned out; Mr. Hosea Hussey being from home, but leaving Mrs. Hussey entirely competent to attend to all his affairs. Upon making known our desires for a supper and a bed, Mrs. Hussey, postponing further scolding for the present, ushered us into a little room, and seating us at a table spread with the relics of a recently concluded repast, turned round to us and said—“Clam or Cod?”
NANTUCKET, MA
The Guardian

Alexander Peckham obituary

My brother, the environmentalist Alexander Peckham, who has died aged 59, co-founded the Centre for Environment and Business in Scotland in 1989 and then went on to establish New Zealand’s largest cider orchard and leading independent cidery. Alex was born in Cambridge, to Catherine (nee King), a paediatric epidemiologist,...
OBITUARIES
Boy George
Washington Examiner

The most important 19th century American you've never heard of

Every day, we are inundated with the names of people from the past. When you see an advertisement selling insurance for Lincoln Financial Group, drive down a Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, or read a book review in the Washington Examiner, you see recognizable names that call to mind stories associated with these historical figures. These titles serve as small monuments to their accomplishments and ask us to remember them.
DETROIT, MI
Smithonian

This Ancient Roman Statue Embodies the ‘Perfect’ Man. But Was It Stolen?

Among the many treasures in the Minneapolis Institute of Art (MIA) is a rare copy of the Greek masterpiece Doryphoros, or spear bearer—a statue of a perfectly-proportioned man. It was in the cargo of an ancient shipwreck and was saved from its watery grave in the early 20th century, then sold to an art dealer who sold it to the museum.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TODAY.com

Meet the American renovating 'Downton Shabby' estate

American producer Hopwood Depree traded Hollywood for his family’s ancestral home, a 600-year-old English estate that had fallen into complete despair. Depree details the massive project to renovate the home in his new book “Downton Shabby.” NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for the 3rd Hour of TODAY.May 31, 2022.
ENTERTAINMENT
Mental_Floss

The Strange and Bloody Journey of the 'Gemma Constantiniana'

Two hours before dawn on the fourth of June 1629, the Batavia ran aground on a coral reef about 31 miles off the west coast of Australia. The flagship of the Dutch East India Company was on its maiden voyage from the Netherlands to present-day Jakarta, Indonesia. Along with more than 300 sailors, mercenaries, and passengers, every inch of the Batavia was crammed with silver coins, jewels, and treasures. One of them was the priceless Gemma Constantiniana—an Imperial Roman cameo nearly a foot wide depicting the emperor Constantine in carved sardonyx.
INDIA
The Guardian

The man who built his own cathedral

One late spring evening in 2018, Justo Gallego Martínez said he would show me his grave. The old man was warming his hands by a stove in the dim back room of his cathedral. A dusty film coated the concrete floor. The shelves and tables were full of relics, screws, chipped wood, crushed glass, half-eaten loaves of bread. A bare hanging bulb cast the room in jaundiced light.
RELIGION
CBS News

The ionic Dorothy dress from "The Wizard of Oz" was set to be auctioned. The family of a Catholic priest sued to block it.

The iconic blue-and-white checkered dress worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz" was set to go to auction this week – but a judge has blocked that plan. Catholic University of American in Washington, D.C. was attempting to sell the dress via Bonhams, an auction house, but the family of the late Father Gilbert Hartke said the dress actually belonged to him. Barbara A. Hartke, his niece and heir to his estate, said in her lawsuit the dress had great sentimental value to her uncle and that the school should not be able to sell it.
WASHINGTON, DC
