Jeff Gladney, Arizona Cardinals Defensive Back, Dies At Age 25

Jeff Gladney, a cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals, died Monday in a car crash, his agent confirmed to CBS News. He was 25.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. local time on the service road of the Woodall Rogers Freeway in Dallas, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reports.

According to CBS DFW, investigators believe one vehicle was speeding and clipped a second vehicle from behind. The speeding vehicle then lost control and hit a support beam.

A second occupant in the speeding vehicle was also killed, CBS DFW reports. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim has not yet been identified.

The second vehicle was also occupied by two people, but neither was seriously injured, according to CBS DFW.

Gladney played college ball for the TCU Horned Frogs, where he was named first-team All-Big 12 in his final year in 2019. He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, but was released in August 2021 following an indictment on a domestic violence charge. Gladney was acquitted in March of this year, and was signed by the Cardinals that same month.

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing," The Cardinals said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

The Vikings said in a statement, "Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff's current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon."

TCU said it was "devastated," adding that Gladney will be "missed by our entire community."

The NFL said it "mourns the tragic loss," and "we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

First published on May 30, 2022 / 6:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.