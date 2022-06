CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — State officials are warning of potentially dangerous algae blooms at two bodies of water with popular recreation areas. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services on Friday said it detected high concentrations of cyanobacteria — also known as blue-green algae — at Mascoma Lake and Goose Pond. The department is advising visitors to avoid contact with the water and to keep pets away.

ENFIELD, NH ・ 12 HOURS AGO