Presidential Election

Inside a Biden White House adrift

By Carol E. Lee
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Faced with a worsening political predicament, President Joe Biden is pressing aides for a more compelling message and a sharper strategy while bristling at how they’ve tried to stifle the plain-speaking persona that has long been one of his most potent assets. Biden is rattled...

Guest
4d ago

‘looking to regain voters’ confidence that he can provide the sure-handed leadership’? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. This guy is a thundering moron. Nobody, absolutely nobody, thinks he can provide sure-handed leadership. This entire administration has been a train wreck of epic proportions, and everyone knows it.

Rightside=Strongside
4d ago

A train wreck like no other!!! But I’m not at all surprised, because what good has he done for the American people in all his years in Congress? Exactly, NOTHING!!!

Al Yz
4d ago

That is what happens when an old fool who has spent 50 years as a government beurocrat is selected by the NWO crowd and placed in the WH in opposition to the American voters desire and wishes. The man has never been successful in the 50 years in the government, so whyvwould he be different now. The time to send these demonCRAPS to the nursing home in November is close.

