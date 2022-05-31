ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring City, PA

Spring City Man Ticketed After Kimberton Road Accident

By Joe Zlomek
sanatogapost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PIKELAND PA – A 60-year-old Spring City man was hospitalized and cited for traffic-related offenses by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop J Barracks in Embreeville after a single-vehicle accident on Kimberton Road, according to a report issued Saturday (May 28, 2022). Troopers said the Spring City...

sanatogapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDS woman killed in 3-vehicle crash on Route 422 in Berks

DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who died in a multi-car crash. Alisha Weglinski, 46, of Reading, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner's office said. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. It happened around 12:40 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
City
Spring City, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Kimberton, PA
firststateupdate.com

Two Sought In Brazen Robbery Of New Castle Walmart

Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a New Castle area Walmart that occurred last night, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the incident occurred at approximately 6:01 p.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Walmart, located at 117 Wilton Boulevard, New Castle, when...
NEW CASTLE, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

State police looking for missing woman in Bucks

BRIDGETON TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they are searching for a woman who was last seen in Bucks County on May 31. Lauren Anne Gregory, 29, was last seen at Narrows Hill Road at Route 32 in Bridgeton Township, according to a news release from state police. She...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Arrested On Warrant in Chester County

OXFORD, PA — A resident of Philadelphia has been arrested by the Oxford Borough Police Department on an active bench warrant. Authorities state that on June 2, 2022, at 3:40 pm the Oxford Police were in the area of the Whitehall Acres Apartments investigating a domestic disturbance when they observed a male known to have an active arrest warrant. Contact was made with the male, 26-year-old Mujahid Khabir-Ibn Abdus Shakoor of Philadelphia, who was confirmed to have a valid Chester County Bench Warrant. He was placed into custody and transported by Constables to Chester County Prison.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire heavily damages barn in Lower Milford Twp.

LOWER MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters were called to the scene of a barn fire in Lehigh County Friday. It broke out around 3 p.m. on a farm in the 2000 block of Cassel Road in Lower Milford Township. A photographer for 69 News says firefighters from at least three...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crews battle house fire in York County

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in York County Saturday morning. The fire was in the 600 block of Ridge Road in Warrington Township. Officials say fire was through the roof when crews arrived. The cause of the fire is under...
YORK COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

$12,000 Stolen in Armed Robbery of Philadelphia Rite Aid

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individuals seen in a recently released video clip. Authorities state that on June 3, 2022, at 4:15 am, two unknown black males entered a Rite Aid store located at 2801...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#West Pikeland Pa#The Troop J Barracks#Volvo S80#Uwchlan Ambulance Corps#Paoli Hospital#Kimberton Fire Company#Able Brothers
WFMZ-TV Online

Driver died of medical episode prior to Bethlehem Township crash, police say

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A man suffered a medical episode before crashing his truck into a pole in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County last month, police said. Richard Hetzel, 71, was driving a pickup truck on William Penn Highway on May 17 when he suffered the medical emergency, causing him to cross traffic and hit two utility poles at the "T" intersection with Sheridan Drive, police said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Pottstown Explosion: Inspectors Deem More Homes Unsafe After Returning To Scene

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Additional properties around the house explosion in Pottstown have been deemed unsafe. Inspectors were back at the scene on Thursday. There is still no official word on what caused the explosion that killed four children and their grandmother last week. A number of agencies are involved in the investigation. PECO says so far no evidence has been found that would suggest that its natural gas lines were the cause.
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Pottstown’s Licensing And Inspections Flags 3 More Properties As Investigators Continue To Search For Cause Of House Explosion

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Investigators from the Pottstown Licensing and Inspections Department returned to the scene of last Thursday’s deadly house explosion on Wednesday. The cause of the blast is still not known. Officials are trying to determine the full extent of the damage. And residents are wondering if it could have been prevented. “I heard these loud explosions, the glass blew out,” next-door neighbor Tandra Rambert said. Rambert lived next door to the site of a deadly explosion that leveled a Pottstown home last Thursday night. “I was on my hands and knees and my son is running and I’m just telling him...
POTTSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Charged With Theft in Chester County

WEST CHESTER, PA — A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged with multiple thefts by the West Chester Police Department. Authorities state that on May 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 PM, West Chester Police were dispatched to the report of a retail theft that had just occurred at a business located in the 50 Block of E. Gay St. While on scene investigating the first retail theft, Police were dispatched to another retail theft that had just occurred at a business in the 700 Block of Miles RD. Through their investigation, officers determined that the same perpetrators were involved in both thefts. The vehicle they were operating was observed leaving town and a traffic stop was conducted. A white male, later identified as 33-year-old Steven Sweeney of Philadelphia, was taken into custody.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Police conduct active shooter drill at Pottstown Hospital

POTTSTOWN — Pottstown Hospital staff, along with the Pottstown Police Department and the Montgomery County SWAT-Western Region, recently took part in an Active Shooter Emergency Preparedness Drill in the hospital. Jim Magee, manager of emergency preparedness, said the hospital has conducted drills in the past for mass casualties resulting...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Mercury

Retail theft ring operating in Berks, Montgomery and Lehigh broken up

Authorities have charged two Lehigh County residents with operating a major retail theft ring in Berks, Montgomery and Lehigh counties. Joseph A. Payea, 67, and Penelope L. McClain, 49, both of the Macungie area, paid people to shoplift mainly at Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in the three counties, then they sold the merchandise on Facebook marketplace, through personal transactions and at mud sales, which are also known as flea markets, the Montgomery County district attorney’s office said Friday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy