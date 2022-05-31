ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Chelsea sanctions: UK government confirms end after Todd Boehly takeover

By Krishan Davis
90min
90min
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The UK government has...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Russia
Hello Magazine

The Queen gives Prince Harry new medal following his return to the UK

The Queen has awarded Prince Harry a medal on his return to the UK for her Platinum Jubilee. The privately-funded medals are commemorative, in honour of the monarch's incredible 70-year reign, and have been distributed to both working and non-working members of the royal family. The gold medals are attached...
U.K.
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran threatens US after dodging nuclear inspectors

An Iranian official vowed on Friday that the country will provide an “immediate response” to the U.S. or any European countries who take official action against Iran through the United Nation’s nuclear inspection organization International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In remarks reported by the Iranian state-run Islamic...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China asks for urgent meeting with US in Singapore with SECDEF Austin: Reports

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. The Chinese government has requested a meeting in Singapore next week with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin according to multiple media reports. On Friday, Foreign Policy reporter Jake Detsch tweeted, “NEW: China’s military...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

North Korea fires volley of missiles, Japan condemns provocation

SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, likely its largest single test, a day after South Korea and the United States endedjoint military drills. The bilateral exercises involved an American aircraft carrier for the first time...
WORLD
90min

90min

585
Followers
4K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy