Cyber Yachts Unveils Superyacht Neptune By Designer Marco Ferrari

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — Cyber Yachts, the world's first metaverse yacht company , has partnered with celebrated award-winning Italian yacht designer Marco Ferrari, and his 137 meter megayacht “Neptune.” The show-stopping Neptune redefines luxury and opulence in its larger than life presentation.

The 450ft Neptune is the third world-class megayacht to come onboard Cyber Yachts’ fleet of extraordinary sea vessels, designed by the world’s most talented yacht designers. Cyber Yachts is a high-end event and gaming metaverse of yachts, celebrities, artists, island hopping, and a vast ocean of destination playgrounds. Membership in Cyber Yachts will allow access to an exclusive real-life and metaverse Yacht Club. Members will access the Cyber Yachts Metaverse through ticketed and VIP events, exclusive passes, artist performances, play-to-earn gaming, and digital asset ownership.

Designer Marco Ferrari brilliantly crafted the Neptune with unparalleled artisan vision. The vessel will weigh north of 5,000 gross tons, and accommodate up to 36 guests with a crew of 50. Giving scale to the sheer size of the vessel, the Neptune is adorned with 2 helipads and 7 tender boats, in addition to three swimming pools, firepit, and outdoor cinema. The owner has a private apartment on the owner’s deck with study, library, walk-in closet, en suite and private outdoor lounge area with a jacuzzi.

A unique propulsion system was created for the Neptune, to have as minimal impact on the environment as possible. The Neptune is powered with methanol fuel cells, which also improves comfort levels and allows exploration of protected areas with zero emissions. Ferrari’s yacht designs have been featured in international publications including Robb Report and SuperYacht Times.

Cyber Yachts was founded in partnership with three time Grammy-nominated recording artist Quavo of the platinum selling group Migos. Quavo recently became a featured character in the popular game NBA 2k22 and will be hosting and performing at upcoming Cyber Yachts Metaverse concerts. The company recently announced it has been awarded patent-pending status by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patents relate to revolutionary technology developed for Cyber Yachts’ NFT and metaverse projects.

For more information about Cyber Yachts, please visit cyberyachts.com

The market research firm Grand View Research forecasted the global yacht market to hit $13.56 billion by 2030, up from $8.15 billion in 2020. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030. During the pandemic, the number of billionaires in the world climbed from 2,095 to 2,755 and their cumulative wealth increased by 60 percent, or $5 trillion.

The metaverse has been gaining significant popularity and value in the past year, with a major increase of companies and celebrities buying plots of virtual “land” in The Sandbox and Decentraland, allowing them to “digitally market, raise awareness and extend their brands.”

Global investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have both predicted that the metaverse could be an $8 trillion market opportunity. Cyber Yachts is positioning itself well in a lucrative NFT market. US-based, multinational investment bank Jeffries recently increased its market-cap forecast for the NFT market to $80 billion by 2050, with double digit growth for the next five years.

