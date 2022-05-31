ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Serhii Plokhy - Professor of Ukrainian History, Harvard University

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Sackur speaks to the internationally renowned Harvard historian Serhii Plokhy,...

www.bbc.co.uk

americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
BBC

Ukraine round-up: 100 days of war and some Russians refuse to fight

As the 100th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine draws to a close, President Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed the efforts of his military, who he said have rebuffed Moscow's attack. Mr Zelensky was speaking outside the presidential palace in Kyiv, where he was flanked by key advisors, echoing a video...
Vladimir Putin
Stephen Sackur
BBC

Ukraine war: Chernobyl scarred by Russian troops' damage and looting

Ukraine says the Russian army looted or damaged more than 1,000 computers at the Chernobyl nuclear power station and stole trucks and radiation dosimeters. Chernobyl's information director Vitaliy Medved said nuclear equipment was not damaged and "regarding radiation safety everything is OK". The losses caused by the Russian occupation -...
BBC

War in Ukraine: We are holding on, say Mykolaiv residents

There is shelling every day in Mykolaiv. The Russians are on the outskirts to the east and south, pummelling surrounding villages and forcing thousands to flee. The wail of the air raid siren is a prelude to a thud to our right as our car makes its way through the suburbs of this major port.
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Defiance in Mykolaiv and a wooden monastery ablaze

On day 101 of the war, Ukraine said Russia was doing everything it could to take control of the key eastern city of Severodonetsk. "The Russian army is throwing all its power, all its reserves in this direction," said Serhiy Haidai, the regional governor. The city has seen extremely fierce...
Community Policy