Serhii Plokhy - Professor of Ukrainian History, Harvard University

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- During Pride month, rainbow flags are up and flying all across the San Francisco Bay Area and now you have a chance to take part in an unique new project.It's easy to take part -- just snap a photo of yourself with the iconic flag and download it on https://gilbertbaker.com/flaginthemap_submit/The project is called "Flag in the Map" and it seeks to document people flying the Pride flag all over the world, even in places where it could get you jailed, even killed. According to the human rights organization "ReportOut", it is illegal to fly or display...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO