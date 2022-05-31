ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

VSP arrest Rutland woman after Hannaford theft

By Harrison Gereau
 4 days ago

RUTLAND, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) – Monday afternoon, around 3:00 p.m., Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a reported retail theft at the Hannaford Supermarket in Rutland. When police arrived, they learned that the woman accused of stealing had fled the scene, and ran towards the Cortina Inn.

Troopers say they found the woman a short time later at the Cortina Inn. She has since been identified as Anna Karhu, 24, of Rutland.

Karhu was arrested and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division. She is scheduled to appear on July 25 at 10:00 a.m., to answer for a single charge of retail theft.

