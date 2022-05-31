ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Reply to comment(s) on "Development and validation of a novel strong prognostic index for colon cancer through a robust combination of laboratory features for systemic inflammation: a prognostic immune nutritional index"

By Sang-Hyuk Jung
 2 days ago

We have read constructive comments by Xie et al. [1] regarding our study recently published in Br J Cancer [2]. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access...

Paediatric anterior uveitis management in the USA: a single-centre, 10-year retrospective chart review exploring the efficacy and safety of systemic immunomodulatory therapy

To evaluate the efficacy of immunomodulatory therapy (IMT) in paediatric anterior uveitis. Chart review of all patients"‰â‰¤"‰18 years treated for anterior uveitis using a stepladder approach during a 10-year period. The type and duration of IMT were noted. The data were analysed depending on chronicity, aetiology, and type of IMT using appropriate statistical tests. The outcome measures included ocular complications, the need for surgical intervention, and visual outcomes.
Plasma metabolites associated with functional and clinical outcomes in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction with and without type 2 diabetes

Heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) is increasingly treated with medications for type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). Whether metabolic derangements in HFrEF and T2DM are associated with differential outcomes remains unclear. Therefore, understanding molecular pathways in HFrEF and T2DM and their effects on clinical endpoints is important. The FIGHT trial randomized 300 individuals with HFrEF and a recent HF hospitalization to liraglutide (a GLP-1 receptor agonist) versus placebo to assess effects on mortality, HF rehospitalization, and 6-month change in NT-ProBNP. Although the trial showed no clinical benefit of liraglutide, the trial population was highly enriched for individuals with T2DM. Sixty metabolites were quantified via mass spectrometry in plasma from 254 FIGHT participants (N"‰="‰147 (57.9%) with T2DM). Principal components analysis reduced the high number of correlated metabolites into uncorrelated factors. The association of factor levels with 90-day changes in 6-min walk distance (6MWD) and NT-proBNP, and with time to mortality or HF hospitalization were evaluated. There were no changes in metabolite factors according to treatment assignment. However, in analyses stratified by T2DM status, changes in five plasma metabolite factors correlated with changes in functional outcomes beyond adjustment: factor 2 (branched-chain amino acids [BCAA]) correlated with changes in NT-proBNP (ÏÂ ="‰âˆ’Â 0.291, p"‰="‰4"‰Ã—"‰10"“4) and 6MWD (Ï="‰0.265, p"‰="‰0.011); factor 1 (medium-chain acylcarnitines; "‰ÏÂ ="‰0.220, p"‰="‰0.008), factor 4 (long-chain dicarboxylacylcarnitines; Ï"‰="‰0.191, p"‰="‰0.019), factor 5 (long-chain acylcarnitines; ÏÂ ="‰0.198, p"‰="‰0.017), and factor 8 (urea cycle metabolites; ÏÂ ="‰âˆ’Â 0.239, p"‰="‰4"‰Ã—"‰10"“3), correlated with change in NT-proBNP. Factor 4 was associated with time-to-event (HR"‰="‰1.513 [95% CI 1.208"“1.896], p"‰="‰3"‰Ã—"‰10"“4) with a trend towards stronger prognostic effect in T2DM (T2DM: p"‰="‰1"‰Ã—"‰10"“3, non-T2DM: p"‰="‰0.1). We identified metabolites of BCAA, urea cycle and fatty acid metabolism as biomarkers of HFrEF outcomes, with observed differences in HFrEF patients with T2DM. Such biomarkers might enable future diagnostic or therapeutic interventions in individuals with HFrEF and T2DM.
Diagnosing liver diseases: New review presents non-invasive methods for better accuracy

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is among the most prevalent chronic liver disorders worldwide and can sometimes lead to severe conditions like cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. As such, early assessment of the severity of NAFLD is essential for timely intervention. Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and liver fibrosis are two important factors that determine NAFLD progression and probability of cirrhosis development, respectively. So far, liver biopsy has been the most widely recognized method for diagnosing and evaluating NASH and fibrosis. However, it is an invasive procedure that is susceptible to observer bias and suboptimal standardization.
Age-related lung changes provide pathway for metastatic growth of dormant melanoma cancer cells

Spreading cancer cells that escape a primary tumor site can seed in tissues distant from the tumor, but may take several years or decades to grow into full metastatic cancers. Understanding of tumor dormancy, the process by which this happens, was incomplete. Now, new laboratory research directed by investigators at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health finds that secreted age-induced changes in distant sites such as the lung can effectively reactivate dormant cells and cause them to grow.
Clinical findings and predictive factors for positive anti-interferon-Î³ autoantibodies in patients suffering from a non-tuberculosis mycobacteria or Talaromyces marneffei infection: a multicenter prospective cohort study

We investigated the clinical features and screened for predictive factors of anti-interferon-Î³ autoantibody (AIGA) positivity. We enrolled 63 AIGA-positive (group 1) and 29 AIGA-negative (group 2) HIV-negative patients. White blood cell (WBC) and neutrophil counts, erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), and C-reactive protein (CRP), globulin, immunoglobulin (Ig) G, and IgM levels were higher, whereas CD4+T cell count and hemoglobin level were lower in group 1 than in group 2. Co-infections, multiple infections, and disseminated infections were significantly higher in group 1 than in group 2. Prognosis was worse in group 1 than in group 2, especially for relapse and persistent infections. The number of infecting pathogens and sites involved; WBC and neutrophil counts; globulin, IgG, IgM, and CRP levels; and ESR were significantly positively correlated with AIGA titers; however, CD4+T cell count was significantly negatively correlated with AIGA titers. Therefore, IgG, globulin, and CRP levels; CD4+T cell and WBC counts; the number of infecting pathogens and sites involved; and ESR were considered potential predictors for AIGA positivity. For HIV-negative hosts with double or multiple opportunistic, disseminated infections and high serum IgG and globulin levels, low CD4+T cell count, and an increase in inflammatory marker levels, positive AIGA-associated immunodeficiency should be considered.
Gallstone disease shown to be strong predictor of pancreatic cancer

Patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) were six times more likely to have had gallstone disease within the year prior to diagnosis than non-cancer patients, suggesting gallstones could be a warning sign for this aggressive and deadly cancer, according to research to be presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022. PDAC is the most common pancreatic cancer, accounting for more than 90% of cases, and it is often fatal because it tends to be diagnosed in late stages.
Staphylococcus aureus specific lung resident memory CD4 Th1 cells attenuate the severity of influenza virus induced secondary bacterial pneumonia

Staphylococcus aureus is a major cause of severe pulmonary infections. The evolution of multi-drug resistant strains limits antibiotic treatment options. To date, all candidate vaccines tested have failed, highlighting the need for an increased understanding of the immunological requirements for effective S. aureus immunity. Using an S. aureus strain engineered to express a trackable CD4+ T cell epitope and a murine model of S. aureus pneumonia, we show strategies that lodge Th1 polarised bacterium specific CD4+ tissue resident memory T cells (Trm) in the lung can significantly attenuate the severity of S. aureus pneumonia. This contrasts natural infection of mice that fails to lodge CD4+ Trm cells along the respiratory tract or provide protection against re-infection, despite initially generating Th17 bacterium specific CD4+ T cell responses. Interestingly, lack of CD4+ Trm formation after natural infection in mice appears to be reflected in humans, where the frequency of S. aureus reactive CD4+ Trm cells in lung tissue is also low. Our findings reveal the protective capacity of S. aureus specific respiratory tract CD4+ Th1 polarised Trm cells and highlight the potential for targeting these cells in vaccines that aim to prevent the development of S. aureus pneumonia.
Failed Clinical Trial Leads to Scientific Breakthrough: Investigating Cancer Drug Toxicity Leads to Critical Discovery

Researchers uncover a new strategy to avoid cancer immunotherapy side effects. It’s not often that a failed clinical trial leads to a scientific breakthrough. When patients in the UK started experiencing negative side effects during a cancer immunotherapy trial, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Center for Cancer Immunotherapy and University of Liverpool went back, examined the data, and worked with patient samples to determine what went wrong.
mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines – Like Pfizer and Moderna – Work Better Against Variants of Concern

A comparison of four COVID-19 vaccinations shows that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — perform better against the World Health Organization (WHO)’s variants of concern (VOCs) than viral vector vaccines — AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen. Although they all effectively prevent severe disease by VOCs, the research, publishingtoday (May 17th, 2022) in the open access journal PLOS Medicine, suggests that people receiving a viral vector vaccine are more vulnerable to infection by new variants.
The First-Ever Treatment for Non-Metastatic Brain Tumors

Recurring brain tumor growth is halted with a new drug. A patient’s options are limited when a non-metastatic brain tumor — a meningioma — recurs following surgery and radiation treatment. These aggressive tumors, which occur in up to 20% of cases and can cause patient disability or even death, have no approved medicines.
Study finds fecal microbiota transplantation to be cost effective treatment for any recurrent C. difficile infection

Research recently published in Clinical Infectious Diseases from the University of Minnesota Medical School has found that Fecal Microbiota Transplantation, or FMT, is an optimal cost-effective treatment for first recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, or CDI or C-Diff. "The most effective therapies for CDI are also the cost effective therapies," said...
The gut microbiota-bile acid axis links the positive association between chronic insomnia and cardiometabolic diseases

Evidence from human cohorts indicates that chronic insomnia is associated with higher risk of cardiometabolic diseases (CMD), yet whether gut microbiota plays a role is unclear. Here, in a longitudinal cohort (n"‰="‰1809), we find that the gut microbiota-bile acid axis may link the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. Ruminococcaceae UCG-002 and Ruminococcaceae UCG-003 are the main genera mediating the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. These results are also observed in an independent cross-sectional cohort (n"‰="‰6122). The inverse associations between those gut microbial biomarkers and CMD are mediated by certain bile acids (isolithocholic acid, muro cholic acid and nor cholic acid). Habitual tea consumption is prospectively associated with the identified gut microbiota and bile acids in an opposite direction compared with chronic insomnia. Our work suggests that microbiota-bile acid axis may be a potential intervention target for reducing the impact of chronic insomnia on cardiometabolic health.
Ability of Swept-source OCT and OCT-angiography to detect neuroretinal and vasculature changes in patients with Parkinson disease and essential tremor

To evaluate the ability of swept-source optical coherence tomography (SS-OCT) implemented with angiography analysis (SS-OCTA) to detect neuro-retinal and vasculature changes in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) and essential tremor (ET), and to distinguish between both pathologies. Subjects/Methods. A total 42 PD and 26 ET patients and 146 controls underwent...
“Reverse Engineering” Brain Tissue Reveals Sugar-Studded Protein Linked to Alzheimer’s Disease

In a bit of “reverse engineering” research using brain tissues from five people who died with Alzheimer’s disease, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have discovered that a special sugar molecule could play an important role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease. If the finding is confirmed by further research, the molecule, known as a glycan, could serve as a new target for early diagnostic tests, treatments, and perhaps even prevention of Alzheimer’s disease, say the scientists.
Elevated AST/ALT ratio is associated with all-cause mortality in patients with stable coronary artery disease: a secondary analysis based on a retrospective cohort study

The aim of this study is to explore the association between the aspartate amino transferase (AST)/alanine aminotransferase (ALT) ratio and all-cause mortality (ACM) in stable coronary artery disease (CAD) patients treated by percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The study is a secondary analysis of a retrospective cohort study involving 203 stable CAD patients. Patients were divided into two groups, based on the optimal AST/ALT ratio threshold calculated by the ROC curve (low group: AST/ALT ratio"‰<"‰1.40; high group: AST/ALT ratio"‰â‰¥"‰1.40). Results were compared using hazard ratio (HR) and a 95% confidence interval (CI). ACM occurred in 18 patients after an average follow-up time of 749 (435"“1122) days. Among them, ACM occurred in 6 patients in the low group and 12 patients in the high group, with significant differences between the groups (4.65% versus 16.22%, P value"‰="‰0.005). In the Kaplan"“Meier analysis, an elevated AST/ALT ratio was associated with increased ACM in stable ACD patients (HR 3.78, 95% CI 1.44"“9.93, P value"‰<"‰0.001). An elevated AST/ALT ratio was still found to be an independent prognostic factor for ACM (HR 2.93, 95% CI 1.08"“7.91, P value"‰="‰0.034) after adjusting for potential confounders. Therefore, an elevated AST/ALT ratio is an independent prognostic factor for ACM in stable ACD patients.
Chronic pain — why science has scant succour for one in five people

A physician calls on the medical system to contextualize and personalize the treatment of pain. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Song of our Scars: The Untold Story of Pain Haider Warraich Basic (2022) As a medical student in Pakistan, Haider Warraich loved to go...
Waning humoral immune responses to inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in patients with severe liver disease

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 174 (2022) Cite this article. The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is still ongoing around the world. Patients with severe liver disease (SLD), such as compensated cirrhosis (CC), decompensated cirrhosis (DC) or hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), are highly vulnerable and have worse outcomes from COVID-191. Vaccines are effective measure for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection, severe disease, and mortality. Recent studies have preliminarily described the safety and immunogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)2, and in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus infection (CHB)3. However, data are limited on the safety and immunogenicity of inactivated vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 in SLD patients. Additionally, the memory B cells (MBCs) responses and immunological memory after vaccination in SLD patients is still unclear. Hence, we aim to explore the safety, antibody responses, and MBCs responses of inactivated vaccines (BBIBP-CorV or CoronaVac) in SLD patients through a prospective observational study (NCT05007665).
Exploration of an objective and simple index as the outcome of nutrition support for elderly patients and identification of risk factors

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The study aimed to explore the risk factors for the outcome of nutrition support teams (NSTs) for elderly patients. Previously identified risk factors lack general versatility owing to slightly subjective judgment standards; this study aimed to explore an objective and simple index of NST outcome and identify the risk factors for NST outcome.
Pyroptosis is related to immune infiltration and predictive for survival of colon adenocarcinoma patients

Pyroptosis is a novel type of programmed cell death, initiated by inflammasome. Pyroptosis inhibits the development and metastasis of colon cancer and is associated with patients' prognosis. However, how the pyroptosis-related genes predict the survival of patients is still unclear. In the study, colon adenocarcinoma (COAD) patients were divided into two groups according to the expression of pyroptosis-related regulators through consensus clustering. DEGs between two clusters were analyzed by using COX and Lasso regression. Then, regression coefficients in Lasso were used to calculate the risk score for every patient. Patients were classified into two types: low- and high-risk group according to their risk score. The difference of immune microenvironment infiltration and clinicopathological characteristics between subgroups was performed. Moreover, the nomogram model was built on the bases of risk model and clinicopathological factors. The TCGA-COAD cohort and GEO cohort were used as training and validating set respectively. 398 COAD patients in TCGA training set were identified as two regulation patterns via unsupervised clustering method. Patients in cluster 2 showed better prognosis (P"‰="‰0.002). Through differentiated expression analysis, COX and Lasso regression, a 5-gene prognostic risk model was constructed. This risk model was significantly associated with OS (HR: 2.088, 95% CI: 1.183"“3.688, P"‰="‰0.011), validated in GEO set (HR:1.344, 95%CI: 1.061"“1.704, P"‰="‰0.014), and patients with low risk had better prognosis (P"‰<"‰0.001 in TCGA; P"‰="‰0.038 in GEO). Through ROC analysis, it can be found that this model presented better predictive accuracy for long-term survival. Clinical analyses demonstrated that high-risk group had more advanced N stage, higher risk of metastasis and later pathological stage. Immune-related analysis illustrated that low-risk group had more immune cell infiltration and more activated immune pathways. The pyroptosis-related risk model can be predictive for the survival of COAD patients. That patients with higher risk had poorer prognosis was associated with more advanced tumor stage and higher risk of metastasis, and resulted from highly activated pro-tumor pathways and inhibited immune system and poorer integrity of intestinal epithelial. This study proved the relationship between pyroptosis and immune, which offered basis for future studies.
Potential role of STAG1 mutations in genetic predisposition to childhood hematological malignancies

Cohesin ring is a multi-protein complex that plays an essential role in a wide range of cellular processes: besides its canonical role in sister chromatids cohesion and segregation [1], the complex gives a fundamental contribution to DNA repair and maintenance of genome integrity [2], and in transcriptional regulation [3]. Cohesin genes are classified as encoding core subunits (SMC1A, SMC3, RAD21, and the paralogs STAG1/STAG2), and cohesin regulatory factors (e.g., NIPBL, HDAC8, and others) [1, 2].
