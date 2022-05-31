ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Keeping children safe this summer with the right color swimsuit

WTHR
WTHR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

INDIANAPOLIS — With Memorial Day 2022 in the books, many backyard pools are now open. Indiana families are planning trips to water parks and city pools. One national water safety organization is asking parents to stop and think before choosing...

www.wthr.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Wildlife expert, Mike Wathen, shares cute critter clips

GIBSON CO.,Ind. (WEHT) – Mike Wathen is a southern Indiana wildlife resource specialist. On June 1, he sent Eyewitness News a video of a barn owl family living under a bridge in Gibson County. He has also shared other videos with us here at Eyewitness News of critters that are native to Indiana and we […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Another bird flock in Indiana with avian flu

Another bird flock in Indiana with avian flu. It’s a flock of about 100 birds in the Fort Wayne area. The State Board of Animal Health says the flock’s owner noticed an unexplained death of eight birds in less than 24 hours and called the federal Health Birds Hotline.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Souder cancer update: chemo, surgery ruled out

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The pancreatic cancer afflicting former Indiana Congressman Mark Souder cannot be treated with either surgery or chemotherapy. Souder made the announcement on his Facebook page Friday, writing he was not “mentally prepared to hear” the news. “When I began this process, it...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
WTHR

Going Green: Celebrate National Trails Day this Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday, June 4, is National Trails Day, and there are so many trails to walk, run or bike, enjoying the weather and taking in all the other benefits that trails have to offer. Walking and biking trails have been popping up all over Indiana. One of the...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Walmart adding 4 fulfillment centers, including 1 in Indiana

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is adding four new fulfillment centers to its existing capacity, a move that will bring more than 4,000 jobs and make next- or two-day shipping available to more Americans. The announcement comes at a time when consumers are relying on packages being shipped to their...
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana State Hot Air Balloon Festival Coming This August

You will have the chance to view and ride in spectacular hot air balloons at the upcoming Indiana State Hot Air Balloon Festival. The Indiana State Hot Air Balloon Festival is coming up on August 20th and August 21st. While there, you will be able to check out incredible hot air balloons. There will even be opportunities to ride in one that weekend as well. If that's not enticing enough, there will be much more going on there. According to the Indiana Hot Air Balloon Festival's website:
INDIANA STATE
Building Indiana Business

Very Cool Things are Happening in Indiana Recycling

There are quite a few awesome things happening in Indiana recycling these days, and it’s really not what you’d expect. The recent activity has been highly innovative and surprising – far from things like crushing pop cans or separating your bottles. Companies in Indiana have been using advanced technology to make important, and in some cases critical, products from literal discarded or useless trash.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Parks#Swimsuit#Water Safety
95.3 MNC

Prevalent Purple Plants Perennially Puzzle Producers

Like the swallows that return every year to San Juan Capistrano, it seems that purpling of young corn plants returns every year to more than a few fields in Indiana. While ornamentally attractive, the sudden appearance of the pretty purplish hue in young corn fields, clearly evident from the window of the pickup tooling down country roads at 60 mph, often causes grief and consternation for landlords and tenants alike because we all know that “corn ain’t supposed to be purple!”
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Animal advocates march for beagles at Indiana Statehouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Animal advocates including Fort Wayne Humane and the Indiana Humane societies marched for beagles outside the Indiana Statehouse Thursday morning. The group marched in honor of 80 beagles housed at the Inotiv laboratory in Lafayette, Indiana that was subjected to toxicity testing....
FORT WAYNE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Rental assistance report urges Indiana to distribute money faster

INDIANAPOLIS — New research finds rental relief is not reaching Hoosiers who need help fast enough. The Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition is pleading for a strategy to be put in place to solve this issue. The coalition reports Indiana’s emergency rental assistance program has only distributed 60% of the...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
WLWT 5

Pick your own strawberries at this southeastern Indiana farm

SAINT LEON, Ind. — There's nothing better in the summertime than the sweet taste of fresh, local strawberries. There's a farm in southeastern Indiana that allows you to pick your own strawberries. Lobenstein Farm is located in Saint Leon, Indiana. Farmers raise produce, livestock and many crops at Lobenstein...
SAINT LEON, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Here’s how Indiana tried to make schools safer from shootings

It was impossible to ignore the threat of school shootings in 2018. First, 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Then, 10 were killed at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas. And just a week later on May 25, the danger came to the suburbs of Indianapolis, where a student and teacher were injured in a shooting at a Noblesville middle school.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

SNAP benefits returning to pre-pandemic amounts for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — On June 1, SNAP benefits returned to pre-pandemic amounts in the state of Indiana. The state ended the public health emergency nearly three months ago, which signaled a change to SNAP benefits. This simply means that SNAP benefits will go back to the amount a person was...
wbiw.com

Understanding Indiana’s rivers

INDIANA – It has been said that no one ever steps in the same river twice. The adage may be doubly true in a time of persistent environmental change, as human and environmental factors influence these vital Indiana resources. Climate change is expected to increase the amount of precipitation in Indiana, and modern land-use practices contribute to a higher level of sediment in rivers. IU researchers are working to understand how rivers change over time to project how they are likely to evolve in the future.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

2022 avian influenza outbreak hits 11th flock in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A flock of about 100 birds in the Fort Wayne area is the latest with avian influenza, testing determined on Thursday. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health says the Allen County flock’s owner noticed an unexplained death of eight birds in less than 24 hours and called the federal Health Birds Hotline. The flock is a commercial poultry operation that supplies eggs for some households, state officials say. The announcement from the Board of Animal Health did not say what type of birds are involved. A quarantine has been been put in place around the Allen County operation. Other nearby flocks will be tested.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Fire Department Wants You to Know the Difference Between Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke

"It's not the heat, it's the humidity." That's a common phrase many of us like to use repeatedly throughout the summer months in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. While it has become somewhat of a running joke for summer in the midwest, it does bear some truth. A 90-degree day with low humidity is bearable, if not downright pleasant. However, once we start to get into July, August, and even a good chunk of September and the humidity starts to creep its way in on a consistent basis, being outdoors for any amount of time can be miserable. It gets sometimes gets so bad, that it's not uncommon for the National Weather Service to issue excessive or even oppressive heat warnings for our area. Sometimes walking outside feels like walking into a steam room. You can almost feel yourself inhaling the moisture in the air. The kicker to all of it is that outdoor activities also ramp up during the summer months because of the rise in temperature, which can lead to potentially life-threatening conditions if you're not careful.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana First Lady Janet Holcomb uncooped as she enjoys her First Flock

At first glance, it may appear to be unlikely. Not far from Governor Eric Holcomb’s basketball court in the shadow of the Indiana Governor’s residence there is a small structure that looks like a garden shed or well-designed outhouse from a bygone era. Step closer to the tiny building and you will soon hear the melodic clucking of its residents, a collection of free-range hens.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy