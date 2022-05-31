ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEGION BASEBALL: Lums win Missoula tourney

Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — An 0-2 start wasn’t enough to keep the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen “AA” team out of the championship game of the Missoula Mavericks Memorial Day Tournament. And once they got there, giving up seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning...

Coeur d'Alene Press

James Preston Freeman, 52

James Preston Freeman, 52, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away May 21, 2022 in Montana. He was born in Deer Lodge, Mont., Aug. 27, 1969, the son of Georgeanna Ardiss Hartung. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. until noon, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Yates Funeral...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Northwest Notes June 4, 2022

The Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen class AA team's game vs. the Yakima Pepsi Beetles on Friday at Medical Lake High, part of a tournament hosted by Medical Lake and Colfax, was canceled due to the threat of rain and thunderstorms. The Lums have two tourney games scheduled for today at McDonald...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Golf and Bunco tournaments Saturday in Cd'A

COEUR d’ALENE — On Site for Seniors is hosting its Roundup at the Ponderosa fundraising golf and Bunco tournament Saturday at Ponderosa Springs Golf Course in Coeur d'Alene. Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the golf course, 1291 N. Galena Drive, Coeur d'Alene. Tournament play begins at 11.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd’A Special Olympics athletes headed to USA games

North Idaho is set to be represented next week at the Special Olympics USA Games by two Coeur d’Alene area golfers. Special Olympics Idaho athlete Jake Kerr and partner Matthew Creighton will travel to Orlando, Fla., to join golfers from across the country to battle it out not only for a gold medal, but also for the opportunity to compete in the Berlin, Germany Special Olympics World Games in 2023.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A Shrine Club needs new members

We were elated to see the front-page story about the Hayden Senior Center (aka: The Hayden Senior Gems) partnering with the Coeur d’Alene Shrine Club following the sale of their previous venue, which had resulted in a steep rent increase. This was indeed a win-win situation for both groups and an opportunity for growth as well.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

The backyard railroad

It has been decades since a train car was last seen on tracks parallel to the Spokane River, but thanks to the efforts of two longtime North Idaho residents, history has made a comeback. Those boating along the river near Blackwell Island, walking the Centennial Trail near Northwest Boulevard or...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 4 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-2787 (I.C. § 15-3-801) IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARY F. STELLY-KNAUFF, DECEASED. NOTICE IS GIVEN that James E. Knauff, III, has been appointed Personal Representative of the Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent or her Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address below, and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 1st day of June, 2022 RAMSDEN, MARFICE, EALY & DE SMET, LLP Theron J. De Smet Attorneys for the Personal Representative 700 Northwest Boulevard Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814 Legal#8893 AD#539242 June 4, 11, 18, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Treaty Rock treated to a history lesson

POST FALLS — Treaty Rock Elementary fourth-graders were treated to lessons in Post Falls history Friday. Rotating through several stations in small groups, students enjoyed pioneer games outside, learned about safety in the woods from Tom Newcombe, a member of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Volunteer Search and Rescue Unit, learned how to make butter with retired special education teacher Lorie Kalosky and soaked in the knowledge of Kim Brown, Judy Cowan and Pam Rodkey from the Post Falls Historical Society and more.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

ArtFest Spokane is this weekend

The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture's ArtFest is taking place at a new location this weekend after two years online because of the pandemic. ArtFest is returning to its origins — relocating from Coeur d'Alene Park in Browne's Addition to the MAC campus where it all began 37 years ago.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A firefighters recognized

Erik Loney has been selected as the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department's firefighter/paramedic of the year. “We can’t express how proud we are of Paramedic Loney for this achievement," said Fire Chief Thomas Greif. "Erik demonstrates a high level of professionalism and commitment to this profession on a daily basis. The Fire Department, city of Coeur d’Alene and entire community are fortunate to have him as a first responder."
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

North Idaho speller out of Scripps Spelling Bee

Outgoing Lakes Middle School eighth-grader Emerson "Emmie" Rakes went out on the word "gaillardia" during the first round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. "I hoped to do better, but it's been an amazing experience," Emmie told The Press on Tuesday. "I appreciate the opportunity to come to Bee Week."
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Farewell, 'simply' North Idaho

This is typically a research-based column space, meant to make little reference to anything personal. As you read this, we’re cleaning an empty house which is no longer ours. The Pod with our meager belongings is gone, and tomorrow morning, we’ll no longer be Kootenai County residents. After 23 years of Idaho life.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Randles named new Kootenai County magistrate judge

Kootenai County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Destry Randles has been appointed to the position of Kootenai County magistrate. The Magistrate Commission of the First Judicial District announced Thursday it has appointed Randles to fill the vacancy that will be left by Kootenai County District Court Judge Tim Van Valin, who will retire July 31.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Welcome to 'Stewy's Corner'

COEUR d’ALENE — When a stranger walks up at 16th and Coeur d’Alene, real-life Stewy hops down from the front porch and trots over. Her little stub tail is wagging and she is smiling. The mini-Australian Corgi is alert, curious and friendly. “She likes people,” said Stewy’s...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Coeur54 hitting the fairways to fundraise

COEUR d’ALENE — With a goal of raising $30,000 in its third year, the Coeur54 Foundation is holding its golf invitational on June 7. Spokesperson Dustin Ainsworth said the foundation has chosen to donate this year to Newby-ginnings, a local nonprofit that provides basic necessities and household items to veterans, active military and their families.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Reserve your seats for 'Don Pasquale'

Reserve your seats for "Don Pasquale," Inland Northwest Opera's annual Opera on the Lake production aboard a Lake Coeur d'Alene Cruise boat July 17 and 18. The titular character Don Pasquale offers a suitable match for his nephew, Ernesto, only to be rebuffed. In his desire to disinherit Ernesto, he is thrust into a mad plot that becomes his worst nightmare.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Priest River man killed in Saturday crash

A Priest River man was killed in a fatal crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 57 near Priest Lake. Idaho State Police said the man was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred just before 2:33 p.m., according to a press release. The crash occurred near milepost 21 on Highway 57,...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

North Idaho Now podcast Episode 138: Headlines from 6/1 thru 6/3

Mad Bomber Brewing Company, Black Sheep Sporting Goods, and Lucky Friday/Hecla Mining Company. In this episode of the North Idaho Now Podcast, Chanse Watson and Molly Roberts take you through the latest news coming out of the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press, the Bonner County Daily Bee, the Shoshone News-Press, and the the Bonners Ferry Herald from June 1-3.
BONNER COUNTY, ID

