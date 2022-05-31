Winter Storm Warning issued for Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 20:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-04 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Billings. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sheridan The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sheridan County in north central Wyoming * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 842 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles west of Spotted Horse, or 32 miles northeast of Buffalo, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Arvada. This replaces the previous warning for Sheridan county. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

