Sheridan County, WY

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 02:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: For the latest road conditions, call...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 20:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-04 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Campbell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Campbell County through 1000 PM MDT At 912 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Spotted Horse, or 34 miles northwest of Gillette, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Echeta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 20:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-04 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Campbell The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Campbell County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 915 PM MDT. * At 836 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Gillette, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Gillette around 850 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camplex Event Facility. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 107 and 121, and between Mile Markers 125 and 127. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

