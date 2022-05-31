ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Take pride in police: San Francisco’s mayor takes an important stand; New York’s leaders should follow her lead

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

On Sunday, June 26, New York City’s Pride Parade returns for its first in-person celebration in three years. At a time when Florida is barring teachers from mentioning sexuality in classrooms, even when wholly appropriate, and a gay high school class president there was forced into using a code word in his graduation speech to talk about coming out, the nation’s preeminent LGBTQ event is poised to make an important statement about what inclusion really looks like.

Unfortunately, Pride organizers are also intent on making a stubborn statement about exclusion. Last year, they barred gay and lesbian police officers from marching in uniform until 2025. Unlike the clergy or the military or representatives of any national or ethnic group, cops wishing to express their sexual orientation have to simultaneously hide another big piece of who they are, a petty prohibition that other Pride celebrations have not stooped to make . Nor is the NYPD welcome to protect those attending the festivities; they’ll be relegated to policing the perimeter a block away.

As a gay police official wrote here last year , the move “makes absolutely clear that one has to choose between being gay or being in law enforcement,” and recreates “for queer officers the unconscionable conundrum that we have fought decades to banish.” Moreover, it is self-defeating, because, “there is no progress without people willing to do the work inside of organizations whose cultural inertia makes them resistant to change.” We concur.

In reaction to a similar ultimatum in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed is pushing back. Last week, standing on principle as firm as when Mayor de Blasio refused to attend New York City’s openly-gay-excluding St. Patrick’s Day Parade, she said she’ll boycott her city’s Pride unless law enforcement officers are allowed to participate without hiding who they are.

Mayor Adams, on the right track, says he opposes the parade’s exclusion of cops and will work to end it. Better get, he should follow Breed’s lead and announce plans to sit out unless organizers allow police to march.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily News

Staten Island’s rich forgotten history is retold

Most New Yorkers don’t think much of Staten Island. In fact, they don’t think about it at all. And when they do, it’s about how different it is. With under half-a-million people, it’s the smallest borough and the whitest. Unlike the rest of the city, Staten Island voted for President Donald Trump twice. And it doesn’t have a subway. When it became part of New York City in 1898, it encountered ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Bronx train stabber busted for anti-gay hate crime

A Brooklyn man has been busted for hurling anti-gay slurs as he stabbed a man on a Bronx subway train for playing music too loud, police said Saturday. Runadieo Jordan, 52, was grabbed Thursday night when NYPD Transit cops spotted him on a Bronx-bound No. 6 train at the Brooklyn Bridge station, Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said. The officers immediately recognized Jordan ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Fireworks inside Brooklyn, Bronx malls spark panic, quick evacuations

Shoppers at two city malls Saturday ran for the exits as fireworks explosions prompted fears of possible gun attacks. In the Bronx, a 911 call at around 1:30 p.m. prompted authorities to evacuate the Mall at Bay Plaza in Co-op City, said police. In Brooklyn, police said, another 911 call around 1:47 p.m. prompted the evacuation of Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Mill Basin. “People were ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

In the Trust we trust: Public Housing Preservation Trust can deliver for beleaguered NYCHA residents

In the waning hours of their session, the Assembly and Senate did something very big and potentially very good: They advanced the single best plan on the table to potentially save a falling-apart New York City Housing Authority whose residents have been plagued for a generation by leaks, mold, lead paint, rodents, broken elevators, broken boilers and, more than anything, a broken and ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
New York City, NY
County
San Francisco, CA
State
New York State
State
Florida State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Society
Local
California Government
New York City, NY
Government
Daily News

A raw deal: The Legislature is poised to weaken mayoral — meaning popular — control over city schools, and attach a class size mandate that’ll harm kids

It’s bad enough that the Legislature extended mayoral control of the public schools, which is actually voter control, for a measly two years. What’s worse still is that the extension substantially weakens the mayor’s hand, giving him 13 of 23 appointees on an enlarged Panel for Educational Policy that’ll be augmented with five parent representatives, and empowered to buck the mayor by barring ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Legislation would revoke an estimated 60,000 parking placards from NYC employees

A pair of City Council bills to be proposed Thursday would crack down on placards used by city employees to park illegally in streets across the five boroughs. The legislation — introduced by Brooklyn Councilman Lincoln Restler — would force city agencies to revoke a majority of parking placards that are not guaranteed by collective bargaining agreements. Restler estimated that would cover ...
Daily News

Attacker used anti-gay slurs when he stabbed stranger on Bronx subway for playing music too loud

An assailant used anti-gay slurs when he stabbed a stranger on a Bronx subway train for playing music too loud — and then changed his clothes as he fled to avoid being caught, police said Thursday. The attacker demanded the 31-year-old victim turn down his music on a Wakefield-bound No. 2 train approaching the Third Ave-E. 149th St. station about 1 a.m. Wednesday. “Turn the music down, ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Bronx man found shot dead on Brooklyn street

A Bronx man was fatally shot in the head during a clash on a Brooklyn street early Saturday, police said. Terry Webb, 34, was gunned down on Jamaica and Miller Aves. — just three blocks from the Evergreens Cemetery — in Cypress Hills about 3:30 a.m., police said. The Tremont resident had been shot just above the left eye, cops said. Emergency Medical Services rushed Webb to Brookdale Hospital, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nypd#Gay People#Racism#Pride Parade
Daily News

Long Island teenager arrested for school shooting threat

A Long Island teenager was arrested Friday for threatening to “remake the Texas shooting” at a local middle school, police said. The 15-year-old posted a video on Instagram Live on Tuesday threatening to go to Commack Middle School and imitate the Uvalde, Texas elementary school massacre that killed 19 kids and two adults, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said. The youth who ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily News

Surveillance image released of suspect in hate crime stabbing of Asian man on Brooklyn subway train

Cops have released surveillance images of the suspect in the stabbing of an Asian man on a Brooklyn subway train — and have determined the incident was a hate crime. The 39-year-old victim first got into an argument with three kids on the F train platform at the East Broadway station on the Lower East Side at about 2:55 p.m. Tuesday. He then stepped onto a Brooklyn-bound train, where the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn man gets 15-year federal prison term for providing cash for would-be ISIS fighter

An Uzbekistan citizen living in Brooklyn was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for offering financial support in American dollars to the terrorist group ISIS. Dilkhayot Kasimov, 34, was convicted for driving to Kennedy Airport in February 2015 with $1,600 cash that he handed directly to an aspiring teen terrorist to cover the youth’s travel and weapons expenses, officials said. The money ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn man’s shoving death ruled a homicide; police seek two men involved

A Bedford-Stuyvesant man succumbed to head injuries that he suffered when he was shoved to the ground last week in front of his Brooklyn home, police said Friday. Victor Vega, 63, died at Kings County Hospital on Monday from the head trauma suffered in the fall. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner declared his death a homicide. Vega was attacked May 25 about 8:25 p.m. in front of his home ...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Daily News

Unlicensed driver high on drugs rear-ends man on scooter stopped at light, fatally drags him down Brooklyn street: NYPD

An unlicensed driver who rear-ended a man on a scooter and dragged him to his death on a Brooklyn admitted to cops she was high on drugs, authorities said Thursday. “I did blow and PCP,” suspect Rachel Golden, 45, told cops after her arrest. She is charged with vehicular manslaughter in the crash Wednesday afternoon in Clinton Hill in which she’s accused of driving a gray SUV into scooter ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Suspect arrested for kicking man to death during 2020 argument in Harlem liquor store

A suspect has been arrested for kicking a homeless man to death during a 2020 argument in a Harlem liquor store, police said Thursday. Juan Jimenez, 43, was nabbed last Friday and charged with manslaughter. He is also homeless, according to cops. On Oct. 4, 2020, Jimenez got into an argument with Francisco Sierra Lopez, also 43, inside a liquor store near Broadway and W. 125th St. about 1:30 ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy