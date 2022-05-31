Weekday Planner: 16 things to do in Charlotte this week
TUESDAY, MAY 31
Yoga Sculpt
Metropolitan Lawn | 6-7pm | $15 | Details
Why you should go: Join Core Power Yoga instructor, Sasha Niz Konrad for a high-intensity workout that will incorporate interval and full-body circuit training.
Knights vs. Memphis Redbirds
Truist Field | 6:35pm | $14-$57 | Details
Why you should go: It’s racing night at the ballpark so head out and test your skills on a pitstop challenge featuring NASCAR drivers Cole Custer and Noah Gragson.
Comedy Night
Starlight on 22nd | 7:30-10pm | Free; $1 membership fee | Details
Why you should go: They say that laughing makes you live longer, so enjoy some good belly laughs with local comedians.
Fiddler on the Roof
Belk Theater | 7:30pm | $25-$99 | Details
Why you should go: It’s a classic, and the original show won 10 Tony Awards.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1
Paddle to Table
Whitewater Center | 6pm | $70 | Details
Why you should go: Go on a guided flatwater paddle on the Catawba River, followed by an outdoor dining experience.
Jesse McCartney The ‘New Stage’ Tour
The Fillmore | 8pm | $27.50 | Details
Why you should go: I knew he’d be back again . Sing along to some throwbacks and pick up some new favorites as Jesse McCartney performs songs from his latest album New Stage .
THURSDAY, JUNE 2
South End Wine & Hops Fest Wine Dinner
Roots Cafe | 6pm | $75 | Details
Why you should go: Now in its eighth year, the South End Wine and Hops Fest is kicking off with a special wine dinner with plates prepared by Chef Craig Barbour of Roots Cafe.
Silent Book Club with That’s Novel Books
Lokal (300 Camp Road) | 6-8pm | Free | Details
Why you should go: Bring whatever you’re reading and read alongside others.
Ballantyne Live
Ballantyne Village | 6-9pm | Free | Details
Why you should go: Listen to live music performances in the village every Thursday.
Workout with CLT Fit Fam
HopFly Brewing | 6pm | Free | Details
Why you should go: Join CLT Fit Fam for a fun workout followed by socializing in the taproom.
Food & Flix
Alchemy at C3 Lab | 7-8:45pm | $5 | Details
Why you should go: Order food and drinks to enjoy during the screening of Spaceballs.
FRIDAY, JUNE 3
Summer Kickoff Pool Party
Aura Rooftop | Noon to 6pm | $30 | Details
Why you should go: Tickets to this summer kick-off event include a welcome cocktail, pool access plus pool floats, small bites, swag bags and plenty of photo ops.
Eat Black Charlotte Food & Culture Festival
Participated restaurants | June 3-12 | Varies | Details
Why you should go: For one week, participating Black-owned restaurants will be offering pre-fixe lunch and dinner menus.
Mingle’s Summer Camp Night
Skiptown | 6:30-9pm | Registration required | Details
Why you should go: Bring your pup along to make some new friends and this summer camp-themed mixer complete with games like Never Have I Ever and 2 Truths & a Lie .
Opiuo & The Sponges
The Music Yard | 6-11pm | $20 | Details
Why you should go: Grab your crew and head to the Music Yard to hear DJ Opiuo and guest performers The Sponges and Josh Teed.
DJ FijiBoi D-Lo
Camp North End (Keswick) | 6-9pm | Free | Details
Why you should go: Make your way out to the Keswick district in Camp North End to listen to a set by DJ FijiBoi D-Lo.
Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board . Hosting an event? Reach more Charlotteans through an Event Listing , which includes placement on our Event Board and in our weekday newsletter. Have a scoop about a cool event? Email symphony.webber@axios.com .
Axios Charlotte thanks our partners for supporting our content. Sponsorship does not influence editorial content.
The post Weekday Planner: 16 things to do in Charlotte this week appeared first on Axios Charlotte .
Comments / 0