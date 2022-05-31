ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Weekday Planner: 16 things to do in Charlotte this week

By Symphony Webber
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTsiv_0fvSr2UF00

TUESDAY, MAY 31

Yoga Sculpt

Metropolitan Lawn | 6-7pm | $15 | Details

Why you should go: Join Core Power Yoga instructor, Sasha Niz Konrad for a high-intensity workout that will incorporate interval and full-body circuit training.

Knights vs. Memphis Redbirds

Truist Field | 6:35pm | $14-$57 | Details

Why you should go: It’s racing night at the ballpark so head out and test your skills on a pitstop challenge featuring NASCAR drivers Cole Custer and Noah Gragson.

Comedy Night

Starlight on 22nd | 7:30-10pm | Free; $1 membership fee | Details

Why you should go: They say that laughing makes you live longer, so enjoy some good belly laughs with local comedians.

Fiddler on the Roof

Belk Theater | 7:30pm | $25-$99 | Details

Why you should go: It’s a classic, and the original show won 10 Tony Awards.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1

Paddle to Table

Whitewater Center | 6pm | $70 | Details

Why you should go: Go on a guided flatwater paddle on the Catawba River, followed by an outdoor dining experience.

Jesse McCartney The ‘New Stage’ Tour

The Fillmore | 8pm | $27.50 | Details

Why you should go: I knew he’d be back again . Sing along to some throwbacks and pick up some new favorites as Jesse McCartney performs songs from his latest album New Stage .

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

South End Wine & Hops Fest Wine Dinner

Roots Cafe | 6pm | $75 | Details

Why you should go: Now in its eighth year, the South End Wine and Hops Fest is kicking off with a special wine dinner with plates prepared by Chef Craig Barbour of Roots Cafe.

Silent Book Club with That’s Novel Books

Lokal (300 Camp Road) | 6-8pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Bring whatever you’re reading and read alongside others.

Ballantyne Live

Ballantyne Village | 6-9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Listen to live music performances in the village every Thursday.

Workout with CLT Fit Fam

HopFly Brewing | 6pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Join CLT Fit Fam for a fun workout followed by socializing in the taproom.

Food & Flix

Alchemy at C3 Lab | 7-8:45pm | $5 | Details

Why you should go: Order food and drinks to enjoy during the screening of Spaceballs.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

Summer Kickoff Pool Party

Aura Rooftop | Noon to 6pm | $30 | Details

Why you should go: Tickets to this summer kick-off event include a welcome cocktail, pool access plus pool floats, small bites, swag bags and plenty of photo ops.

Eat Black Charlotte Food & Culture Festival

Participated restaurants | June 3-12 | Varies | Details

Why you should go: For one week, participating Black-owned restaurants will be offering pre-fixe lunch and dinner menus.

Mingle’s Summer Camp Night

Skiptown | 6:30-9pm | Registration required | Details

Why you should go: Bring your pup along to make some new friends and this summer camp-themed mixer complete with games like Never Have I Ever and 2 Truths & a Lie .

Opiuo & The Sponges

The Music Yard | 6-11pm | $20 | Details

Why you should go: Grab your crew and head to the Music Yard to hear DJ Opiuo and guest performers The Sponges and Josh Teed.

DJ FijiBoi D-Lo

Camp North End (Keswick) | 6-9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Make your way out to the Keswick district in Camp North End to listen to a set by DJ FijiBoi D-Lo.

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board . Hosting an event? Reach more Charlotteans through an Event Listing , which includes placement on our Event Board and in our weekday newsletter. Have a scoop about a cool event? Email symphony.webber@axios.com .

Axios Charlotte thanks our partners for supporting our content. Sponsorship does not influence editorial content.

The post Weekday Planner: 16 things to do in Charlotte this week appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Charlotte

21 fun things to do in Charlotte this summer

Summer doesn’t officially start until June 21, but this recent streak of warm weather has given us a head start. Here are 21 fun activities to add to your summer bucket list. (1) Go to at least one River Jam Concert at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. Details: The USNWC puts on outdoor concerts every Thursday through Saturday […] The post 21 fun things to do in Charlotte this summer appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Popular Asheville brewery expanding to Charlotte this summer

Asheville-based Bhramari Brewing Co. is planting a flag in Charlotte. They’ll open a taproom where Salty Parrot Brewery used to be in South End, just down the street from Bank of America Stadium. Why it matters: It’s the latest in a string of Asheville breweries expanding to the Queen City — like Hi-Wire and Burial […] The post Popular Asheville brewery expanding to Charlotte this summer appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Weekender: 24 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend

The Weekender is proudly presented by The Speedway Club at Charlotte Motor Speedway, now offering limited seating for the general public. Enjoy a world-class menu, great cocktails and Speedway views. Call 704-455-3216 for reservations. FRIDAY, JUNE 3 85. Partly cloudy. 13% chance of rain. Summer Kickoff Pool Party at Aura Rooftop: Tickets to this summer kick-off event […] The post Weekender: 24 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Exclusive home tour: LaToya Evans shows off $1.15M south Charlotte home

Presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark. Got real estate fever? The pros at Redbud can help you find a property worthy of its own home tour. Find an agent. Entrepreneur LaToya Evans recently closed on a castle-like $1.15 million home in south Charlotte. “One of the most powerful things about me and […] The post Exclusive home tour: LaToya Evans shows off $1.15M south Charlotte home appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Axios Charlotte

12 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Charlotte

When the temperature rises, do what any good Charlottean would do and head up to the mountains for fresh air. Get oriented: Both the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains cut through the western part of North Carolina. Many of our mountain towns are scattered around two main hubs: Asheville and Boone. When to […] The post 12 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Live music: 10 concerts to see in Charlotte in June, including North Carolina legend James Taylor

Charlotte live music fans, here’s a quick list of the 10 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte in June. First, a playlist featuring songs from the artists below: June 3 and 4: Jonathan Butler The South African singer and guitarist has sold out all four of his shows at the uptown jazz club. Location: Middle C […] The post Live music: 10 concerts to see in Charlotte in June, including North Carolina legend James Taylor appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

17 Drag shows in Charlotte this June

Pride Month is a time to celebrate being your full, authentic self while lifting up and supporting others – and drag shows are a wonderful opportunity to do just that. Here are 17 drag performances happening through the end of June listed in chronological order. Pro tip: Bring dollar bills to tip and a hand-held […] The post 17 Drag shows in Charlotte this June appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Celebrate Juneteenth at Blumenthal Performing Arts’ Juneteenth Jam

Produced in partnership with Blumenthal Performing Arts. To celebrate Juneteenth, Blumenthal Performing Arts is organizing the second annual Juneteenth Jam. Juneteenth is a national celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865. Take note: That date is more than two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Emancipation […] The post Celebrate Juneteenth at Blumenthal Performing Arts’ Juneteenth Jam appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Custer
Axios Charlotte

Chef Greg Collier opens new restaurant in Charlotte airport lounge

Greg Collier has had a big year, and it’s only May. What’s happening: The Yolk and Leah & Louise chef/owner is adding executive chef of the Amex Centurion Lounge at Charlotte Douglas International Airport to his list of duties. Collier’s menu rolls out today, May 31, at the lounge located between Concourse D and E. While […] The post Chef Greg Collier opens new restaurant in Charlotte airport lounge appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent.  On the job hunt? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Social Media Coordinator at UNC Charlotte. Details. Interior Designer – Senior at VisionBuilders. Details. Manager, Box Office Bojangles Entertainment Complex at Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. Details. Customer Liaison at California Closets. Details. Client Coordinator at Integration […] The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

The Tuckaseegee-Berryhill-Thrift roundabout is finally open

One of the west side’s more irritating traffic headaches is over, with the recent opening of a roundabout at the intersection of Tuckaseegee, Berryhill and Thrift roads. Why it matters: For more than a year, drivers have been like mice in a maze trying navigate construction here where Wesley Heights, Seversville and Enderly Park converge. […] The post The Tuckaseegee-Berryhill-Thrift roundabout is finally open appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Ice cream shop with monthly subscription service to open in South End

Something sweet is opening up in South End. Urban Sweets is a new ice cream shop set to open in July.  Why it matters: It’s a pandemic success story—in part, crowd-funded by fans of the ice cream cart turned shop. Context: Urban Sweets started off as a cart and has been rolling around the city […] The post Ice cream shop with monthly subscription service to open in South End appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Yoga#Dj#Knights#The Roof Belk Theater
Axios Charlotte

Sneak peek: Take a look inside Charlotte Country Day School’s new aquatic center

Produced in partnership with Charlotte Country Day School. Construction recently wrapped on Charlotte Country Day School’s 30,000 square foot Klein Aquatic Center. The center includes an eight-lane, 25-yard competition pool and a five-lane, 25-yard warm-up/activity pool. Even better: It’s part of a new complex that also includes a new performance gym and weight room. The […] The post Sneak peek: Take a look inside Charlotte Country Day School’s new aquatic center appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $350K to $2.6M

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 4331 Hubbard Road: $450,000 Neighborhood: Hubbard Falls Realtor: Chris Simmons at The Redbud Group Features: Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, dual walk-in closets, and a private fenced-in backyard with […] The post Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $350K to $2.6M appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Bankruptcy: A timeline of the Panthers’ messy relationship with Rock Hill

Bankruptcy is the latest move in the David Tepper-Rock Hill debacle. What’s happening: The Carolina Panthers owner’s real estate holdings entity, GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC,  filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on June 1, as first reported by the Athletic. GTRE said in a statement this is to “effect an orderly wind-down of the project at Rock […] The post Bankruptcy: A timeline of the Panthers’ messy relationship with Rock Hill appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
ROCK HILL, SC
Axios Charlotte

Velvet Taco opens Monday in South End with late-night weekend hours

This will be the eccentric taco joint’s third Charlotte location. What to expect: The South End restaurant will be among the largest Velvet Taco concepts to date with an interior space of 3,527 square feet and a patio space with an additional 689 square feet. Menu: This location will have a variety of more than […] The post Velvet Taco opens Monday in South End with late-night weekend hours appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Yoga
Axios Charlotte

New Mexican restaurant to open in west Charlotte in former Picante spot

A new Mexican restaurant in theme with Mexico’s “Gossip Girl” era in the 1980s is opening in west Charlotte, where Picante used to be. Que Fresa, by the same owners of Que Onda, will offer “preppy tacos” and “ritas,” according to owner Manuel Flores. Why it matters: Picante was a west Charlotte staple for more […] The post New Mexican restaurant to open in west Charlotte in former Picante spot appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Here’s how much Charlotte area CEOs made last year

The CEOs of some of the largest public companies in Charlotte saw a decline in pay from 2020 to 2021. What’s happening: Axios analyzed the pay of chief executives at 20 publicly-traded companies in the area based on public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Charlotte Ledger first reported on the data. […] The post Here’s how much Charlotte area CEOs made last year appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

5 things to know about the Spectrum Center’s $215M renovation project

Spectrum Center could begin substantial renovations as soon as this summer. What’s happening: At Tuesday evening’s meeting, Charlotte City Council heard a proposal for $215 million in renovations for the arena. Why it matters: Since the city owns the venue, which opened in 2005, they are contractually obligated to maintain it. Plus: The Charlotte Hornets […] The post 5 things to know about the Spectrum Center’s $215M renovation project appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Asheville brewery Hi-Wire heads to South End

Asheville-based Hi-Wire Brewing will open in South End on July 15, 2022. What to expect: The main bar will include 21 taps of Hi-Wire beer, two wine taps and one draft cider. A roll-up garage door and satellite bar will sit on the opposite side of the building, leading to a gaming area and beer garden, […] The post Asheville brewery Hi-Wire heads to South End appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy