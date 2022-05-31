Weekday Planner: 16 things to do in Charlotte this week

TUESDAY, MAY 31

Yoga Sculpt

Metropolitan Lawn | 6-7pm | $15 | Details

Why you should go: Join Core Power Yoga instructor, Sasha Niz Konrad for a high-intensity workout that will incorporate interval and full-body circuit training.

Knights vs. Memphis Redbirds

Truist Field | 6:35pm | $14-$57 | Details

Why you should go: It’s racing night at the ballpark so head out and test your skills on a pitstop challenge featuring NASCAR drivers Cole Custer and Noah Gragson.

Comedy Night

Starlight on 22nd | 7:30-10pm | Free; $1 membership fee | Details

Why you should go: They say that laughing makes you live longer, so enjoy some good belly laughs with local comedians.

Fiddler on the Roof

Belk Theater | 7:30pm | $25-$99 | Details

Why you should go: It’s a classic, and the original show won 10 Tony Awards.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1

Paddle to Table

Whitewater Center | 6pm | $70 | Details

Why you should go: Go on a guided flatwater paddle on the Catawba River, followed by an outdoor dining experience.

Jesse McCartney The ‘New Stage’ Tour

The Fillmore | 8pm | $27.50 | Details

Why you should go: I knew he’d be back again . Sing along to some throwbacks and pick up some new favorites as Jesse McCartney performs songs from his latest album New Stage .

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

South End Wine & Hops Fest Wine Dinner

Roots Cafe | 6pm | $75 | Details

Why you should go: Now in its eighth year, the South End Wine and Hops Fest is kicking off with a special wine dinner with plates prepared by Chef Craig Barbour of Roots Cafe.

Silent Book Club with That’s Novel Books

Lokal (300 Camp Road) | 6-8pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Bring whatever you’re reading and read alongside others.

Ballantyne Live

Ballantyne Village | 6-9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Listen to live music performances in the village every Thursday.

Workout with CLT Fit Fam

HopFly Brewing | 6pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Join CLT Fit Fam for a fun workout followed by socializing in the taproom.

Food & Flix

Alchemy at C3 Lab | 7-8:45pm | $5 | Details

Why you should go: Order food and drinks to enjoy during the screening of Spaceballs.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

Summer Kickoff Pool Party

Aura Rooftop | Noon to 6pm | $30 | Details

Why you should go: Tickets to this summer kick-off event include a welcome cocktail, pool access plus pool floats, small bites, swag bags and plenty of photo ops.

Eat Black Charlotte Food & Culture Festival

Participated restaurants | June 3-12 | Varies | Details

Why you should go: For one week, participating Black-owned restaurants will be offering pre-fixe lunch and dinner menus.

Mingle’s Summer Camp Night

Skiptown | 6:30-9pm | Registration required | Details

Why you should go: Bring your pup along to make some new friends and this summer camp-themed mixer complete with games like Never Have I Ever and 2 Truths & a Lie .

Opiuo & The Sponges

The Music Yard | 6-11pm | $20 | Details

Why you should go: Grab your crew and head to the Music Yard to hear DJ Opiuo and guest performers The Sponges and Josh Teed.

DJ FijiBoi D-Lo

Camp North End (Keswick) | 6-9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Make your way out to the Keswick district in Camp North End to listen to a set by DJ FijiBoi D-Lo.

