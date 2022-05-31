ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

5 of the tastiest things our editors ate this May

By Symphony Webber
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X3jRt_0fvSr1bW00

Lucky for us Charlotteans, we don’t have to go far to find good food.

Here are 5 of the best dishes we ate this month, listed in no particular order.

(1) So Fresh and So Clean Pizza from Pizza Peel

The Plaza Midwood Pizza Peel location is perfect for Saturday lunch on the patio. Just wear sunscreen and know you will probably sweat. We tried the So Fresh and So Clean with mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, cilantro, lemon zest, Parmesan cheese, avocado and minced garlic. –Ashley Mahoney, reporter

Location: 1600 Central Ave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZ4ml_0fvSr1bW00

So Fresh and So Clean Pizza from Pizza Peel. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

(2) Chili Bowl from Grinning Mule

This chili bowl is comforting no matter the weather, but it definitely hit the spot on a chilly day. The chili is served over “corn spoonbread,” which tastes like a delicious cornbread, and pickled jalapeños, cilantro-lime crema, shredded cheese and tortilla strips. It’s an epic combination of flavors. –Danielle Chemtob, investigative reporter

Location: 1109 Morningside Drive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8hak_0fvSr1bW00

Photo: Danielle Chemtob/Axios Charlotte

(3) Tigers Milk Ceviche from Yunta

The best thing I ate this month was the Tigers Milk Ceviche at Yunta ($18). In true Laura fashion, I forgot to take a photo but I highly recommend the cauliflower tempura as a side dish ($6). –Laura Barrero, reporter

Location: 2201 South Blvd., Ste. 130

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36uE87_0fvSr1bW00

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

(4) Mumbo sauce wings from Lulu’s Maryland-style Chicken and Seafood

I’m an open evangelist for Lulu’s crab cakes. But on my first visit to the new location on Central Avenue, I went with another true taste of Maryland: the 8-piece wingettes with mumbo sauce. What’s mumbo sauce? A bright-red food paint, made famous by takeout joints in the areas surrounding southeastern D.C., that tastes like a cross between sweet-and-sour and barbecue sauces. These wings are among the best-kept food secrets in Charlotte.

–Michael Graff, Southern Bureau Chief

Location: 2308 Central Ave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0owKsh_0fvSr1bW00

(5) The lobster roll from Link & Pin

If you are a lover of lobster rolls, this one is a must-try. It comes with a substantial amount of fresh lobster meat (peep the whole claw placed straight down the center), a side of fries (regular or truffle) and to make matters even more decadent, there’s drawn butter to add to your roll. –Symphony Webber, reporter

Location: 8128 Providence Rd., #1200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LlZTb_0fvSr1bW00

Link & Pin’s lobster roll. Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

The post 5 of the tastiest things our editors ate this May appeared first on Axios Charlotte

