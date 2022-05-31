5 of the tastiest things our editors ate this May

Lucky for us Charlotteans, we don’t have to go far to find good food.

Here are 5 of the best dishes we ate this month, listed in no particular order.

(1) So Fresh and So Clean Pizza from Pizza Peel

The Plaza Midwood Pizza Peel location is perfect for Saturday lunch on the patio. Just wear sunscreen and know you will probably sweat. We tried the So Fresh and So Clean with mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, cilantro, lemon zest, Parmesan cheese, avocado and minced garlic. –Ashley Mahoney, reporter

Location: 1600 Central Ave.

(2) Chili Bowl from Grinning Mule

This chili bowl is comforting no matter the weather, but it definitely hit the spot on a chilly day. The chili is served over “corn spoonbread,” which tastes like a delicious cornbread, and pickled jalapeños, cilantro-lime crema, shredded cheese and tortilla strips. It’s an epic combination of flavors. –Danielle Chemtob, investigative reporter

Location: 1109 Morningside Drive

(3) Tigers Milk Ceviche from Yunta

The best thing I ate this month was the Tigers Milk Ceviche at Yunta ($18). In true Laura fashion, I forgot to take a photo but I highly recommend the cauliflower tempura as a side dish ($6). –Laura Barrero, reporter

Location: 2201 South Blvd., Ste. 130

(4) Mumbo sauce wings from Lulu’s Maryland-style Chicken and Seafood

I’m an open evangelist for Lulu’s crab cakes. But on my first visit to the new location on Central Avenue, I went with another true taste of Maryland: the 8-piece wingettes with mumbo sauce. What’s mumbo sauce? A bright-red food paint, made famous by takeout joints in the areas surrounding southeastern D.C., that tastes like a cross between sweet-and-sour and barbecue sauces. These wings are among the best-kept food secrets in Charlotte.

–Michael Graff, Southern Bureau Chief

Location: 2308 Central Ave.

(5) The lobster roll from Link & Pin

If you are a lover of lobster rolls, this one is a must-try. It comes with a substantial amount of fresh lobster meat (peep the whole claw placed straight down the center), a side of fries (regular or truffle) and to make matters even more decadent, there’s drawn butter to add to your roll. –Symphony Webber, reporter

Location: 8128 Providence Rd., #1200

The post 5 of the tastiest things our editors ate this May appeared first on Axios Charlotte .