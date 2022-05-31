Here’s how much Charlotte area CEOs made last year

The CEOs of some of the largest public companies in Charlotte saw a decline in pay from 2020 to 2021.

What’s happening: Axios analyzed the pay of chief executives at 20 publicly-traded companies in the area based on public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Charlotte Ledger first reported on the data.

We examined eight companies in the Fortune 500, another eight in the Fortune 1000, and several other notable corporations.

Overall, the pay for 16 of the CEOs (four of the 20 weren’t on the job in 2020) fell by 23% year-over-year.

Data: SEC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Why it matters: Nationally, CEO pay increased to a record level in 2021, but the pay for workers hasn’t kept pace.

Chief executives earned 254 times more than the median worker, per an analysis from Equilar .

By the numbers: Charlotte’s highest-paid CEO is Darius Adamczyk of Honeywell. In 2021, he earned $26.1 million, a 37% increase from the previous year.

The largest chunk of his compensation came from stock awards.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan was the second-highest paid, at $23.7 million, nearly all of which was in the form of stock awards.

Of note: Most of the compensation CEOs earn is performance-based, like stock or option awards, rather than a base salary.

Biggest swings: John Cato of women’s clothing retailer Cato Corporation got the biggest raise: a 94% increase from $2.8 million in 2020 to $5.5 million last year.

Doug Lebda, CEO of LendingTree, saw the largest drop in his pay: 97%, from $52 million to $1.37 million. Last year, he was the area’s highest paid CEO .

Lebda’s salary appears lower because the stock grants in his employment contracts are handed out over multiple years and tied to performance goals, LendingTree spokeswoman Megan Greuling said in an email.

But they are recorded in full in the year the contract is signed, and are reported if those performance goals or time metrics are met within a specific year, she said.

Pay disparity: Companies are also required to disclose the ratio of the CEO’s pay to that of the median employee.

Lowe’s had the highest gap between the CEO and median employee pay, at a ratio of 787:1. The salary of its median employee, a part-time hourly associate, is $22,697.

What they’re saying: “We’ve seen CEO pay rise significantly in general in 2021, largely driven by stock awards and bonuses,” says Amit Batish, Director of Content & Communications at Equilar. “There are some one-off cases where a CEO received equity awards in 2020 but not in 2021. [For example], Charles Treadway at CommScope wasn’t eligible for equity in 2021, but he is again in 2022.”

Of note : Dentsply Sirona fired CEO Donald Casey in April, however, his salary still applies since it captures the year 2021.

What the rest made in 2021: J. Kent Masters (Albemarle) – $9.04 million, Eric Steigerwalt (Brighthouse Fin.) – $7.9 million, Gary Michel (Jeld-Wen) – $7.5 million, Gene Lowe (SPX) – $6.5 million, David Bruton Smith (Sonic Automotive) – $6.5 million, Michael J. Alkire (Premier) – $5.7 million, John Cato (Cato) – $5.5 million, Lynn Bamford (Curtiss-Wright) – $4.5 million, Charles Treadway (CommScope) – $2.9 million, Doug Lebda (LendingTree) – $1.4 million.

