Charlotte, NC

Here's how much Charlotte area CEOs made last year

By Maxwell Millington
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 4 days ago
The CEOs of some of the largest public companies in Charlotte saw a decline in pay from 2020 to 2021.

What’s happening: Axios analyzed the pay of chief executives at 20 publicly-traded companies in the area based on public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Charlotte Ledger first reported on the data.

  • We examined eight companies in the Fortune 500, another eight in the Fortune 1000, and several other notable corporations.
  • Overall, the pay for 16 of the CEOs (four of the 20 weren’t on the job in 2020) fell by 23% year-over-year.

Data: SEC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Why it matters: Nationally, CEO pay increased to a record level in 2021, but the pay for workers hasn’t kept pace.

By the numbers: Charlotte’s highest-paid CEO is Darius Adamczyk of Honeywell. In 2021, he earned $26.1 million, a 37% increase from the previous year.

  • The largest chunk of his compensation came from stock awards.
  • Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan was the second-highest paid, at $23.7 million, nearly all of which was in the form of stock awards.

Of note: Most of the compensation CEOs earn is performance-based, like stock or option awards, rather than a base salary.

Biggest swings: John Cato of women’s clothing retailer Cato Corporation got the biggest raise: a 94% increase from $2.8 million in 2020 to $5.5 million last year.

  • Doug Lebda, CEO of LendingTree, saw the largest drop in his pay: 97%, from $52 million to $1.37 million. Last year, he was the area’s highest paid CEO .
  • Lebda’s salary appears lower because the stock grants in his employment contracts are handed out over multiple years and tied to performance goals, LendingTree spokeswoman Megan Greuling said in an email.
  • But they are recorded in full in the year the contract is signed, and are reported if those performance goals or time metrics are met within a specific year, she said.

Pay disparity: Companies are also required to disclose the ratio of the CEO’s pay to that of the median employee.

  • Lowe’s had the highest gap between the CEO and median employee pay, at a ratio of 787:1. The salary of its median employee, a part-time hourly associate, is $22,697.

What they’re saying: “We’ve seen CEO pay rise significantly in general in 2021, largely driven by stock awards and bonuses,” says Amit Batish, Director of Content & Communications at Equilar. “There are some one-off cases where a CEO received equity awards in 2020 but not in 2021. [For example], Charles Treadway at CommScope wasn’t eligible for equity in 2021, but he is again in 2022.”

Of note : Dentsply Sirona fired CEO Donald Casey in April, however, his salary still applies since it captures the year 2021.

What the rest made in 2021: J. Kent Masters (Albemarle) – $9.04 million, Eric Steigerwalt (Brighthouse Fin.) – $7.9 million, Gary Michel (Jeld-Wen) – $7.5 million, Gene Lowe (SPX) – $6.5 million, David Bruton Smith (Sonic Automotive) – $6.5 million, Michael J. Alkire (Premier) – $5.7 million, John Cato (Cato) – $5.5 million, Lynn Bamford (Curtiss-Wright) – $4.5 million, Charles Treadway (CommScope) – $2.9 million, Doug Lebda (LendingTree) – $1.4 million.

The post Here’s how much Charlotte area CEOs made last year appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Axios Charlotte

