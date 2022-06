Submitted by the Town of Friday Harbor. Lodging Tax grant funds are available to promote 2023 tourism in Friday Harbor. The Town of Friday Harbor’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee is accepting applications through September 12 for grants to fund tourism promotion of events and activities taking place within the town in 2023. Preference will be given to those operations and activities that encourage tourists to visit during the shoulder and winter seasons. Summer activities are acceptable but should be scheduled to avoid what are recognized as high-traffic weekends.

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO