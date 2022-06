Submitted by The Town of Friday Harbor. In an effort to improve service for its water customers, the Town of Friday Harbor is replacing the current water meters with meters that have radio-read capabilities. These new meters will create a more efficient system, reducing the time employees spend in the field reading meters and instead allowing them more time for maintenance and to respond to emergencies such as water line breaks. The improvement project started this week and will take several months to complete. However, we were able to test a few locations around town, starting in January 2021, that determined this new system is a better option for the Town citizens.

