ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Child falls from 4th floor apartment window in north Fargo; bumps and bruises but said to be okay

By Don Haney
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO (KFGO) – A close call for a child Monday afternoon. Fargo firefighters and police officers responded to the U32 apartments on 32nd...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Worker dies at Grand Forks construction site

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – A construction worker died in Grand Forks Friday after he was pinned beneath a piece of heavy equipment while working alone on a site in a residential area on the city’s west side. Police were dispatched to the site for the report of...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kfgo.com

Lost Siamese Cat in South Fargo

We have a report of a lost Blue Point Siamese cat lost in South Fargo. He was lost in the area of 31st Avenue and 20th Street South in Fargo. He wasn’t wearing any tags but was microchipped. His name is Smokey indoor-only cat. He is chipped and fixed....
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

North Dakota State Baseball and Softball Scores

FARGO, N.D. (Nick Couzin/KVRR)— Semifinal Friday at Class B State Baseball at Newman Outdoor Field. The two seed Thompson put up 25 runs on Des-Lacs Burlington to get to the championship game while one seed Lamoure-Litchville-Marion shutouts Langdon. The Tommies and Loboes meet for the title at 6:15 Saturday.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy