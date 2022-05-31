ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Scattered storms to move in this afternoon

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
Lake Panasoffkee sunrise (Sheree Akins)

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be another hot day in Central Florida.

Our summer-like pattern will stick around for now.

Temperatures will climb to 89 degrees in Orlando.

There is a 40% chance of rain.

In the tropics, Hurricane Agatha made landfall on Monday afternoon in Mexico.

It has fallen apart, but the rain with it will move into the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean over the next few days.

The remnants of Agatha may try to re-form near Cuba later this week.

There is the potential for it to spin up into a tropical storm. Alex is the first name on the list.

Most models and forecasts predict the rain will move south of Central Florida this weekend.

A few models bring the storm through Central and South Florida.

It’s too early to tell since nothing has formed yet.

Either way, the area is a spot to watch.

WESH

Brevard County residents prepare for tropical storm force winds

COCOA, Fla. — Brevard County is one of our local counties under the Tropical Storm Warning. Right now, emergency officials are not activating any extra protocols. In the background of Cocoa Village, the dark clouds were brewing, but for some, they brought more relief than concern. "No, we're not...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Biggest hurricane impacts by area in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As a hurricane approaches the shores of Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler counties the biggest impacts are: Storm surges, tornados, beach erosion and coastal flooding. Storm surge is the abnormal rise of water along the coast as a storm makes its way onshore. If a storm surge...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Storms with lightning, hail possible for parts of Central Florida on Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Hot, humid conditions continue today with lower 90s likely inland, 80s along the coast. Showers and storm chances look rather limited from around Orlando and along the beaches, coverage remains in the 30% range there. Higher (50%) from around the theme parks over to the Gulf beaches. Could be a few strong or locally severe storms west of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Tornado threat during tropical storms, hurricanes

ORLANDO, Fla. — When you think of tropical storms and hurricanes, you think of strong winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surge. But tornadoes are just as common as these threats in storms. Why? It all has to do with friction. To get a better idea of what I'm talking...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Osceola County prepares for heavy rain, flooding

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency officials in Osceola County say just because you haven't experienced flooding in the past, that doesn't mean you won't in the future. They say flood risk isn't just based on history, it's also based on rainfall, water flow, flood-control measures, and changes from new development.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

It's the First Day of Hurricane Season and Mother Nature's Not Wasting Any Time

It's officially the first day of hurricane season, and the tropics have certainly gotten the memo. Not only have authorities issued multiple flood advisories for most of Miami-Dade and Broward counties in the past week, but the National Weather Service (NWS) announced on Twitter yesterday that a "large and complex area of low pressure is expected to develop" in the Gulf of Mexico, and that South Florida can expect to feel some of its effects by the end of the week. Forecasters give it a 70 percent chance of developing, with South Florida already in its expected path.
MIAMI, FL
