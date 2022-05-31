Scattered storms to move in this afternoon

Lake Panasoffkee sunrise (Sheree Akins)

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be another hot day in Central Florida.

Our summer-like pattern will stick around for now.

Temperatures will climb to 89 degrees in Orlando.

There is a 40% chance of rain.

In the tropics, Hurricane Agatha made landfall on Monday afternoon in Mexico.

It has fallen apart, but the rain with it will move into the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean over the next few days.

The remnants of Agatha may try to re-form near Cuba later this week.

There is the potential for it to spin up into a tropical storm. Alex is the first name on the list.

Most models and forecasts predict the rain will move south of Central Florida this weekend.

A few models bring the storm through Central and South Florida.

It’s too early to tell since nothing has formed yet.

Either way, the area is a spot to watch.

